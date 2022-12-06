Noida: Rs 1 crore Jaguar sports car with VIP number plate kills receptionist while ‘racing’

Police has arrested the driver of speeding Jaguar XKR sports car.

A speeding Jaguar XKR sports car worth over Rs 1 crore has allegedly killed a 24-year-old Noida woman while she was about to park her scooter outside her office in Supertech e-Square building in Sector 96. Samuel Andrew Pyster (31), a multinational bank employee, was driving his Jaguar car with VIP number plate (0001) when he hit Deepika Tripathi, who worked as a receptionist at e-Square.

Resident of Faridabad, Pyster works for American Express and came to Noida to have breakfast with his friends at Starbucks. As revealed by one of the guards at Supertech e-Square, Pyster was driving his Odisha-registered luxury car recklessly and was racing another vehicle as an SUV crossed second earlier than the speeding Jaguar.

The sports car hit Deepika’s scooter so hard that she flung into the air and landed on the road. Her scooter is unrecognisable as it broke into pieces like a toy.

After the accident, Deepika was rushed to a private hospital in Sector 110. However, the doctors declared her dead. The police have arrested the Jaguar's driver and the car has been impounded. According to the complaint lodged by Deepika’s brother Rajeev, the Jaguar car was being driven "carelessly" at a "high speed". "The severity of the damages on the deceased's scooter indicate that the car was over-speeding," the officer said.

On the basis of a complaint by the brother of the deceased, an FIR was lodged at the Sector 39 police station and the accused booked under Indian Penal Code sections 279 (rash driving), 304A (causing death by negligence) and 427 (mischief), the police added.

Later, the police said, a post-mortem was conducted and the body handed over to the family on Monday. According to police data over 350 people have lost their lives this year in road crashes across Gautam Buddh Nagar district, where Noida is located.

The district, adjoining Delhi, recorded nearly three road crash incidents on a daily basis this year in which another 680 people were left injured, the data showed. (with PTI inputs)