Mahindra Thar, XUV300 available with up to Rs 1 lakh discount, check details

Mahindra is currently testing a 5-door Thar SUV in India

Mahindra Thar is one of the most popular off-road lifestyle vehicles in the country and over the years, the Thar brand has created a cult. Mahindra offers Thar in numerous iterations with several customisation options. Many Bollywood celebrities including Kunal Khemu, Prakash Raj, Eijaz Khan among others own the iconic Mahindra Thar. If you are also planning to buy a Thar for yourself, then this may be the right time for you as Mahindra is offering huge discounts on Thar, XUV300 SUV and other vehicles apart from Scorpio Classic, Scorpio-N and XUV700.

As mentioned earlier, Mahindra Thar is witnessing tremendous sales in India since the launch of the latest-gen in August 2020. The car is facing long waiting periods due to its huge demand. Despite the massive sales figures, Mahindra Thar is available with Rs 20,000 discount on both petrol and diesel variants. Mahindra is currently testing a 5-door Thar SUV in India; it has been spotted testing several times on the Indian roads. Under the hood, the 5-door Mahindra Thar will likely be powered by the same 2.2-litre mHawk diesel and 2.0-litre mStallion petrol engines however the company may tune the engines differently to boost the output.

When it comes to Mahindra XUV300, the automaker is offering a maximum discount of Rs 1 lakh on the top of the line W8(O). The mid-spec W6 and W8 are available with discounts of Rs 80,000 and Rs 90,000 respectively. One the base W4 variant, Mahindra is offering up to Rs 53,000 off.

In October, Mahindra launched XUV300 TurboSport in India at a starting price of Rs 10.35 lakh. Despite being a couple of months old, Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport is also available with up to Rs 60,000 discount. The new Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport is powered by an all-new 1.2 L mStallion TGDi engine.