MS Dhoni struggles to kick start his Yamaha RD350 bike, video goes viral

MS Dhoni with his Yamaha RD350 bike. Image used for representative purpose only.

MS Dhoni is undoubtedly one of the most popular cricketers in the country. The World Cup winning captain is currently gearing up for the IPL 2023. Although Dhoni is not seen on the cricket ground that often now, it has not affected the ace cricketers fan following in any way. The ‘Captain Cool’ is not only popular among cricket fans but also among automobile enthusiasts due to his love for bikes and cars. Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s huge bike collection is not hidden from anyone and the former Indian cricket team skipper is often seen riding around in one his bikes, however a YouTuber has captured something that you may have never seen before. The YouTubes managed to grab a video of MS Dhoni struggling to start his beloved bike at his residence. Although it is a short video, it has been viewed more than 15 million times till now. In the video, Dhoni can be seen pushing and struggling to start his iconic Yamaha RD350 at his house in Ranchi, Jharkhand.

YouTuber IAMHVR has shared a Mini Vlog on his account in which he can be seen waiting outside MS Dhoni’s house just to get a glimpse of the cricketer. After waiting for a couple of hours, the YouTubes saw Dhoni’s wife Sakshi leaving the residence and after a few more hours, he saw MD Dhoni entering the house on a motorcycle.

As soon as Dhoni entered the residence, the guards closed the gates but the YouTuber managed to get a sneak peak of the cricketer. However, the YouTuber had no idea what he was about to see will instantly go viral. In the footage he managed to capture, MS Dhoni can be seen pushing and struggling to start his popular Yamaha RD350 bike. After pushing the bike for a few meters and multiple attempts for kick starts, Dhoni manages to get the bike started.

MS Dhoni has a range of Yamaha RD350 bikes in his collection. A few of them are modified while others are restored as the original ones. The bike is quite popular among auto enthusiasts and recently Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also revealed that he likes Yamaha RD350 over the Enfields.