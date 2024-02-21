Meet man, owns India’s most expensive car, no match for Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, he is known as…

VS Reddy is the owner of the most expensive car in India. Priced at Rs 14 crore, Bentley Mulsanne EWB Centenary Edition is the most expensive car in the country. The super-expensive cars cost more than Rolls-Royce and Ferraris owned by Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata and Gautam Singhania who are the popular billionaire car enthusiasts in India. While the Rs 14 crore Bentley Mulsanne EWB Centenary Edition is quite popular on social media platforms, not many people know about its owner VS Reddy.

VS Reddy is founder and managing director of British Biologicals, one of the leading nutraceutical companies. Popularly known as ‘The Protein Man of India’, VS Reddy is winner of 52 National and international awards. While speaking to Evo India, VS Reddy revealed that he is an automotive enthusiast and he wished to own a car of all the brands in the country.

The Bentley Mulsanne EWB Centenary Edition owned by VS Reddy gets shade of Rose Gold and it is equipped with 21-inch polished alloy wheels, leather upholstery, rear quarter vanity mirrors and rugs made of lamb’s wool. He calls the rare Bentley the Taj Mahal of cars.

Karnataka-based VS Reddy started British Biologicals with an aim to provide preventive nutrition to people of different age groups at an affordable price.

According to British Biologicals website, it is a research-based healthcare Nutraceutical company, popularly known as the ‘Protein people’. The products manufactured by British Biologicals impact health and wellness with its nutritional solutions for pediatric, diabetic, gynecology, cardiovascular, hepatitis and geriatric nutrition and healthcare.