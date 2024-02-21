Twitter
Headlines

WhatsApp rival Signal launches usernames to keep your phone number private

Shehbaz Sharif to be Pakistan's PM, Asif Ali Zardari to be President as PPP, PML-N agree to form coalition government

India's highest paid actor earned Rs 4.5 crore per minute for cameo, it's not Shah Rukh, Salman, Vijay, Prabhas, Rajni

Meet man, owns India’s most expensive car, no match for Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, he is known as…

This 'haunted, cursed' bungalow 'ruined' three Bollywood superstars, all went bankrupt, lost stardom after living there

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

WhatsApp rival Signal launches usernames to keep your phone number private

Shehbaz Sharif to be Pakistan's PM, Asif Ali Zardari to be President as PPP, PML-N agree to form coalition government

India's highest paid actor earned Rs 4.5 crore per minute for cameo, it's not Shah Rukh, Salman, Vijay, Prabhas, Rajni

8 funny tongue twisters for kids

Mughal kings who ruled for maximum years in India

Remember Mahabharat's Draupadi? Actress' latest photos will leave you stunned

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Meet Pooja Desai, Shammi Kapoor's granddaughter who is as beautiful as Kareena, Karisma, she works as...

IND vs ENG Test Series 2024 Highlights | India Lead Series By 2-1 Against England | IND v ENG Recap

IND vs ENG: Setback For India! Jasprit Bumrah Likely To Be Rested For 4th Test In Ranchi vs England

IND vs ENG: Yashasvi Jaiswal Joins Virat Kohli In Elite List After He Scored Consecutive Two 200's

India's highest paid actor earned Rs 4.5 crore per minute for cameo, it's not Shah Rukh, Salman, Vijay, Prabhas, Rajni

This 'haunted, cursed' bungalow 'ruined' three Bollywood superstars, all went bankrupt, lost stardom after living there

This film, made for Rs 32 crore, earned Rs 456 crore, became a blockbuster in China, its not Dangal or Secret Superstar

HomeAutomobile

Automobile

Meet man, owns India’s most expensive car, no match for Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, he is known as…

While the Rs 14 crore Bentley Mulsanne EWB Centenary Edition is quite popular on social media platforms, not many people know about its owner VS Reddy.

article-main

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated: Feb 21, 2024, 12:21 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

VS Reddy is the owner of the most expensive car in India. Priced at Rs 14 crore, Bentley Mulsanne EWB Centenary Edition is the most expensive car in the country. The super-expensive cars cost more than Rolls-Royce and Ferraris owned by Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata and Gautam Singhania who are the popular billionaire car enthusiasts in India. While the Rs 14 crore Bentley Mulsanne EWB Centenary Edition is quite popular on social media platforms, not many people know about its owner VS Reddy.

VS Reddy is founder and managing director of British Biologicals, one of the leading nutraceutical companies. Popularly known as ‘The Protein Man of India’, VS Reddy is winner of 52 National and international awards. While speaking to Evo India, VS Reddy revealed that he is an automotive enthusiast and he wished to own a car of all the brands in the country. 

The Bentley Mulsanne EWB Centenary Edition owned by VS Reddy gets shade of Rose Gold and it is equipped with 21-inch polished alloy wheels, leather upholstery, rear quarter vanity mirrors and rugs made of lamb’s wool. He calls the rare Bentley the Taj Mahal of cars.

Karnataka-based VS Reddy started British Biologicals with an aim to provide preventive nutrition to people of different age groups at an affordable price.

According to British Biologicals website, it is a research-based healthcare Nutraceutical company, popularly known as the ‘Protein people’. The products manufactured by British Biologicals impact health and wellness with its nutritional solutions for pediatric, diabetic, gynecology, cardiovascular, hepatitis and geriatric nutrition and healthcare.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Biggest flop superhero film saw viewers refund tickets, planned franchise was cancelled, made in Rs 950 crore, earned...

Viral video: DU college principal wows internet with epic ramp walk and dance moves at fest, watch

Special session of Maharashtra Assembly to commence today, Maratha quota likely on agenda

Mukesh Ambani backed cash-strapped firm unable to pay salaries, may be acquired by Rs 265243 crore…

Meet billionaire, who is Shah Rukh Khan's neighbour, has net worth of over Rs 1000000000000, he is...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Meet Pooja Desai, Shammi Kapoor's granddaughter who is as beautiful as Kareena, Karisma, she works as...

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor raises the temperature in ivory saree worth Rs 1.89 lakh, fans call her ‘apsara’

Streaming This Week: Salaar Hindi, The Kerala Story, Love Storiyaan, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE