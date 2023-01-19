Search icon
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV exports from India begins, Latin America to receive first shipment

Maruti Suzuki exported more than 2.6 lakh vehicles last year. It is the company's highest ever exports in a calendar year.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 19, 2023, 01:44 PM IST

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV made its global debut in India a few months ago. The Toyota Hyryder-based SUV from Maruti Suzuki received great response from the Indian market right after the launch and now, the company has started to export the mid-size SUV to Latin American countries.

Maruti Suzuki aims to export the Grand Vitara SUV in more than 60 nations across Latin America, Africa, Middle East, ASEAN and neighboring regions. The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV comes with all the modern features including touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, heads-up-display, automatic climate control, 360-degree camera  and several other smart car features.

When it comes to safety, the SUV gets safety features including 6-airbags, ESP, hill-hold assist, 3-point seatbelts for rear passengers, tyre pressure monitoring system, all-wheel disc brakes, hill descent control and others.

In terms of looks, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV gets tri-LED DRLs that join the piano finish grille which is surrounded by a chrome stripe. The car features a tall bumper, sporty air dam and elegant full-LED projector headlamps. The unique 17-inch alloy wheels offer a tall stance to the car. At the rear, the SUV gets tri-LED tail lights that imitate the DRLs at the front. The tail lights are connected with a chrome strip. The logo of Suzuki is placed at the centre of the strip and the name of the model right below it.

