Mahindra to likely launch two new SUVs in 2023, details here

Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar, a five-door vehicle, would likely make its premiere later this year and go on sale in the first half of 2024. On the market, it will compete with the future Maruti Suzuki Jimny and the Force Gurkha, both of which also have five doors. It has been sighted testing on many occasions and will be available with both manual and automatic transmissions, as well as 2.0L and 2.2L turbo petrol and turbo diesel engines.

Mahindra has just released the RWD version of the current three-door Thar, and if the spy photos are to be believed, the five-door Thar will use the same setup. The vehicle will have a wheelbase extension of around 300 mm and use the same ladder structure as the Scorpio N. The extra space inside makes it more practical, and the outside looks quite similar to the three-door version.

Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus has resumed its testing phase in India, suggesting that its release might come as soon as the next several months. There will be a variety of seating configurations available, and it will be priced below the Scorpio Classic. Exterior features include 15-inch alloy wheels, a fully chromed front grille, tall pillars, a reworked back end compared to the Bolero Neo.

There are five different Bolero Neo Plus models available, with each offering either seven or nine seats. You can expect a nearly identical cabin to the Bolero Nio, as well as the same 1.5-liter diesel engine capable of generating 100 horsepower and mated to a five-speed manual gearbox that sends power to the rear wheels.

Touchscreen entertainment system, multi-function steering wheel, semi-digital instrument cluster, etc. are just some of the features that will be standard. Like the Bolero Neo, it is expected to ride on an expanded version of the ladder frame chassis and will be equipped with a mechanical locking differential.