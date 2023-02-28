Search icon
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 spotted again in India, likely to launch in early 2024

Sighting of the RE Shotgun 650 in production form suggests a launch this year or early in 2024.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 28, 2023, 05:07 PM IST

Royal Enfield SG650 concept

Not long ago, Royal Enfield unveiled the Super Meteor 650 as its new flagship product at a starting price of Rs. 3.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The cruiser debuted at the 2022 EICMA exhibition in Milan, Italy, around the end of last year, and then it was introduced to the Rider Mania crowd as a world premiere.

Royal Enfield had planned to exhibit the commercial version of their SG 650 concept motorcycle at last year's EICMA event with their Super Meteor motorcycle. Several sightings of Royal Enfield's Super Meteor 650 and the company's nearly-production Shotgun 650 during joint testing in and around the company's manufacturing site in Tamil Nadu.

Just recently, updated spy shots of the nearly-final Shotgun 650 design have surfaced online. It may debut in November 2023 at the EICMA and then hit countries like India the following year. Unfortunately, there has been no formal confirmation as of yet. The Himalayan 450 is also being tested by the domestic producer.

There have been rumours that the new liquid-cooled engine and platform equipped adventure tourer would be released in the Indian market before the end of the year. The rear disc brake may be bigger and there is a new grab rail on both sides on the latest test mule. A rear disc brake measuring 300 millimetres (mm) is standard on the Super Meteor and may be installed on the SG.

The original test mules' dual exhaust units, each of which exited to the side, now seem somewhat upswept. For power, the tried-and-true 648 cc parallel twin-cylinder engine will be used, which can provide just over 47 PS and 52 Nm of peak torque. To complement it, a six-speed gearbox with slipper clutch will be installed.

Also, READ: Yulu Miracle GR, DeX GR electric scooters launched in India, to be manufactured by Bajaj Auto

The predicted placement of the forthcoming SG 650 is below that of the Super Meteor. The 650 cc platform will also spawn a classic-styled motorbike, a cheaper Bullet 650, a 650 cc adv, and a faired cafe racer.

 

Amid wedding rumours with Sidharth Malhotra, a look at all the times Kiara Advani slayed with her bridal looks
Shocking images of Rishabh Pant’s Mercedes-Benz GLC after horrifying accident
Sonam Kapoor stuns in neon shirt and black bottom but her handbag catches eyeballs, price is...
Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Jadeja, Rohit, Ashwin lead India to resounding innings win in Nagpur
New Parliament building likely to open by January end, see pictures
