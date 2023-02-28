Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 spotted again in India, likely to launch in early 2024

Royal Enfield SG650 concept

Not long ago, Royal Enfield unveiled the Super Meteor 650 as its new flagship product at a starting price of Rs. 3.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The cruiser debuted at the 2022 EICMA exhibition in Milan, Italy, around the end of last year, and then it was introduced to the Rider Mania crowd as a world premiere.

Royal Enfield had planned to exhibit the commercial version of their SG 650 concept motorcycle at last year's EICMA event with their Super Meteor motorcycle. Several sightings of Royal Enfield's Super Meteor 650 and the company's nearly-production Shotgun 650 during joint testing in and around the company's manufacturing site in Tamil Nadu.

Just recently, updated spy shots of the nearly-final Shotgun 650 design have surfaced online. It may debut in November 2023 at the EICMA and then hit countries like India the following year. Unfortunately, there has been no formal confirmation as of yet. The Himalayan 450 is also being tested by the domestic producer.

There have been rumours that the new liquid-cooled engine and platform equipped adventure tourer would be released in the Indian market before the end of the year. The rear disc brake may be bigger and there is a new grab rail on both sides on the latest test mule. A rear disc brake measuring 300 millimetres (mm) is standard on the Super Meteor and may be installed on the SG.

The original test mules' dual exhaust units, each of which exited to the side, now seem somewhat upswept. For power, the tried-and-true 648 cc parallel twin-cylinder engine will be used, which can provide just over 47 PS and 52 Nm of peak torque. To complement it, a six-speed gearbox with slipper clutch will be installed.

The predicted placement of the forthcoming SG 650 is below that of the Super Meteor. The 650 cc platform will also spawn a classic-styled motorbike, a cheaper Bullet 650, a 650 cc adv, and a faired cafe racer.