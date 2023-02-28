Yulu Miracle GR, DeX GR electric scooters launched in India, to be manufactured by Bajaj Auto

Yulu Miracle GR

Yulu, a company specialising in "shared electric mobility," has launched two new electric scooter models built by Bajaj Auto's Pune factory, the Miracle GR and the DeX GR. Launched as the result of a first-of-its-kind collaboration between a mobility tech firm and a two-wheeler Manufacturer, the scooters prioritise reliability above all else. Bajaj Auto, based in India, produces the scooters solely for the international market and powers them with Yulu's AI-led technology stack. Scooters are being distributed by Chetak Technology Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Bajaj Auto.

These cutting-edge vehicles are based on a special 2-wheeler electric vehicle chassis designed with Indian customers, weather, and roads in mind. The Yulu fleet is fueled by Yuma Energy and runs on interchangeable batteries. It has around 100 locations across Bangalore, Mumbai, and Delhi right now, but the business wants to increase that to 500 by 2024.

Yulu, an Indian ride-hailing company, released a statement saying they had quadrupled their fleet size in the previous three months and planned to deploy 100,000 units throughout the country's main cities. With locally sourced components and assembly, higher production quality, and optimal economies of scale, the tech brand is saving a tonne of money by making its goods at the motorcycle giant Bajaj's factory.

“Together with Bajaj Auto, we are setting a new benchmark in urban mobility by ensuring affordable access to the best-in-class ride, while taking pioneering steps towards green commuting”, says Amit Gupta, Yulu's co-founder and CEO.

“Mobility needs & customer expectations are rapidly changing & traditional ownership models are being disrupted. As a leader in shared mobility, we understand the criticality of curating purpose-built vehicles and robust energy infrastructure to create long-term value. Our partnership with Bajaj Auto was born out of this common vision and this launch will further solidify our position as a market leader in the shared mobility space, while reinforcing our commitment to sustainably solve the problems of traffic congestion and air pollution for daily commute and last-mile deliveries,” he added.

S Ravikumar, Chief Business Development Officer, Bajaj Auto Limited said, “Going electric is a key strategic priority at Bajaj, and Yulu is an integral part of this strategy. Yulu’s deep expertise in EV technology and market knowledge coupled with Bajaj Auto’s strong, world-class R&D & manufacturing capabilities, is a powerful force that is shaping India’s future of mobility.”