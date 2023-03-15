Search icon
Honda Shine 100 motorcycle launched in India at Rs 64,900

The Honda Shine 100 is powered by a 100 cc fuel-injected engine and the bike will go into production next month in India.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 15, 2023, 04:13 PM IST

Honda Shine

Honda India has launched the all-new Shine 100 in India at a starting price of Rs 64,900 (ex-showroom) In the wake of the success of the Honda Shine 125 cc, the company has launched the new Shine with a 100-cc engine. In a news release, HMSI revealed that 12 patent applications went into developing the Honda Shine 100. Shine 100 comes with a unique 6-year warranty package from HMSI, consisting of a 3-year normal warranty and a 3-year extended warranty.

Honda claims that the Shine 100 features a long seat (677mm) and a tank with a small leg opening angle, both of which give the rider with a more comfortable knee grip over extended distances. The ideal seat height (786mm) enables riders of average height in India to comfortably touch the ground.

It also has a Side Stand with an Engine Inhibitor, which prevents the rider from starting the engine when using the side stand. Combi-Brake System (CBS) with Equaliser, a Honda patent, is also included on the Shine 100. It has a 1245-mm wheelbase and a 168-mm ground clearance, both of which are excellent.

The Honda Shine 100 takes aesthetic cues from the Shine 125, but with a new overall visual theme, including a redesigned front cowl, all-black alloy wheels, an useful aluminium grab rail, tail light, and slim exhaust.

There will be five colour possibilities for the Honda Shine 100. (Black with Red Stripes, Black with Grey Stripes, Black with Gold Stripes, Black with Blue Stripes and Black with Green Stripes).

The Honda Shine 100 is powered by a brand-new 100cc PGM-FI engine that is OBD2 compatible and has Improved Smart Power (eSP). The engine is smooth and environmentally friendly, promising maximum efficient combustion with little friction. This new 100cc engine has a fuel pump installed outside, away from the fuel tank, to make servicing it quicker and easier.

