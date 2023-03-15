Search icon
2023 Hyundai Verna safety features revealed ahead of official launch

Additionally, the all-new Hyundai Verna will be equipped with over 65 advanced safety features that will ensure it becomes the new standard of safety in this segment.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 15, 2023, 10:58 AM IST

2023 Hyundai Verna safety features revealed ahead of official launch
2023 Hyundai Verna

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has revealed key safety features of the all-new Hyundai Verna. HMIL will introduce the all-new Hyundai Verna with 30 standard safety features including 6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, Curtain and Side) across all trims. The company claims that the all-new Hyundai Verna features advanced safety technologies that will elevate the benchmark for this segment. The all-new Hyundai Verna will offer 6 airbags (driver, passenger, curtain and side) as standard fitment across all trims. Additionally, HMIL will launch the all-new Hyundai Verna with 30 standard safety features, few key highlights of which includes -speed sensing auto door lock, impact sensing auto door unlock, ABS with EBD, emergency stop signal, headlamp escort function, among others.

Featuring Hyundai SmartSense – Level 2 ADAS functionality, the all-new Hyundai Verna uses automated sensing technology with radars (front and rear), sensors and cameras (Front) to detect obstacles on the road and initiating corrective action and warnings, thereby offering comprehensive protection during all climatic and even foggy driving conditions.

Additionally, the all-new Hyundai Verna will be equipped with over 65 advanced safety features that will ensure it becomes the new standard of safety in this segment. Some of the key feature highlights include: 6-Airbags, ESC with VSM, Hill Start Assist Control, All Disc Brakes, EPB (electric parking brake), Front parking sensors, ECM (electro chromic mirror), Cornering Lamps, TPMS (Highline) and Hyundai SmartSense.

