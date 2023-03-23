Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeAutomobile
topStoriesenglish

Hero bikes and scooters to get expensive from April 1

The company will make an upward revision in the ex-showroom prices of its select motorcycles and scooters, effective from April 1, 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Mar 23, 2023, 01:41 PM IST

Hero bikes and scooters to get expensive from April 1
Hero

Hero MotoCorp on Wednesday said it will increase prices of its model range by around 2 per cent from next month in order to offset the impact of rise in production cost in order to conform to stricter emission norms.

The company will make an upward revision in the ex-showroom prices of its select motorcycles and scooters, effective from April 1, 2023, the country's leading two-wheeler maker said in a statement.

The price revision will be around 2 percent and the exact quantum of increase will vary by specific models and markets, it added. The price revision has been necessitated mainly due to cost increases on account of OBD 2 (on-board diagnostics) transition, the company said.

Hero MotoCorp will continue to provide innovative financing solutions in order to cushion the impact on the customers, it added.

The Indian automobile industry is currently working to make their products meet the second phase of BSVI.

From April 1, vehicles will need to have an on-board self-diagnostic device to monitor the real-time driving emission levels. The device will constantly monitor key parts for meeting emission standards such as the catalytic converter and oxygen sensors, to keep a close watch on emissions.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
From Himmatwala's Sridevi, Devdas' Madhuri Dixit to Atrangi Re's Sara Ali Khan, actress nailing green outfits
Dalljiet Kaur marries Nikhil Patel, actress drops lovable photos from wedding
From Gulabi Ankhen to Pink: Songs and movie titles that prove Bollywood's obsession with pink
5 times Varun Dhawan's niece Anjini Dhawan dazzled in kurta-palazzo, check pics
Top 5 upcoming hybrid and electric cars in India: MG Comet, Maruti Suzuki Dzire and more
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 642 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for March 23
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.