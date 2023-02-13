Car number plate sells for Rs 27 crore, but it's nowhere near world's most expensive ones, check list here

Representational Image

At an auction in Hong Kong on Sunday, a custom licence plate fetched HK$25.5 million (Rs 27 crore), the second-highest offer in a city known for its eccentric and sometimes baffling vehicle licence plates.

This offer for a "R" licence plate was placed on Sunday at a Lunar New Year auction held by the Hong Kong Transport Department, according to Bloomberg. According to the rankings given by the Secretary for Transport Lam Sai-hung, the 2021 "W" proposal came in at slightly under HK$26 million.

Since the personalised car plate system was implemented in 2006, Lam claims that over HK$600 million has been collected through over 160 auctions and the registration of over 40,000 plates.

It is possible to apply for a certain licence plate, beginning a procedure that may take up to 18 months before the plate is put up for auction. Applicants must submit a HK$5,000 deposit, and the plate is theirs for only that sum if no other bids come forward to claim it.

While it's tempting to assume that this Rs 27 crore single-letter number plate would be the most expensive in the world, it turns out that it's not even close.

A selection of the world's most costly licence plates is shown below.

'MM' - Rs 188 crore

'F1' - Rs 154 crore

'New York' - Rs 154 crore

'D5'- Rs 74 crore

'AA8' - Rs 72 crore

'1' Rs 73 crore

'09' - Rs 51 crore

'7'- Rs 30 crore

In India

At an auction held by the Chandigarh Registration and Licensing Authority, 378 classy registration numbers were sold for Rs 1.5 crore; advertising agency owner Brij Mohan paid Rs 15.44 lakh for the number "CH01-CJ-0001," which had an opening bid of Rs 500,000.

Mr. Brij Mohan purchased this licence plate to his new vehicle which he purchased during the Diwali season 2022.