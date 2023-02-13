Audi launches new Q3 Sportback SUV in India at Rs 51.43 lakh, check details

Audi Q3 Sportback

Audi's new Q3 Sportback has been launched in India at a price of Rs 51,43,000 (ex-showroom). The new Q3 comes in three trim levels: the Audi Q3 Premium Plus, the Audi Q3 Technology, and the Audi Q3 Sportback Technology + S-line. Starting at an ex-showroom price of Rs 44,89,000, and going all the way up to Rs 51,43,000 (ex-showroom).

The exterior of the Q3 Sportback differs from that of the regular Q3 SUV and comes with the S-line style pack as standard equipment. The coupe SUV's honeycomb-patterned hexagonal grille is larger than the slatted grille seen on the Q3.

It also gains silver air vents in the form of sharpened triangles. The Q3 Sportback has 18-inch alloys with ten spokes and a steeply slanted top. Audi offers the Sportback in five distinct hues: Turbo Blue, Glacier White, Chronos Grey, Mythos Black, and Navarra Blue.

In terms of design, the cabin of the Q3 Sportback is similar to that of the Q3 SUV. And it has the same 10.1-inch touchscreen and Audi's Virtual Cockpit digital cockpit as the A8. The Q3 Sportback may be had with upholstery in either Okapi Brown or Pearl Beige from Audi.

The Q3 Sportback, like the Q3 SUV, is well-equipped with amenities including a 10-speaker sound system, wireless charging, 30-colour ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof and dual-zone climate control. There are six airbags, anchors for ISOFIX car seats, and a device to keep track of the pressure in the tyres. However, the Sportback shares the Q3 SUV's absence of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

The 2023 Audi Q3 Sportback is powered by a standard 2.0-litre TFSI petrol engine and has quattro all-wheel drive. Audi Q3 Sportback is equipped with a power plant that generates 188 horsepower and 320 Nm of torque. The new Q3 Sportback, according to the manufacturer, can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in only 7.3 seconds, making it the fastest vehicle in its class. This vehicle has a 7-speed S-tronic gearbox that sends power to all four wheels.