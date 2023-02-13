Search icon
New Hyundai Verna bookings open, design teased ahead of launch

The all-new Hyundai Verna has been equipped with a range of 4 powertrains.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 13, 2023, 01:44 PM IST

New Hyundai Verna

Hyundai has started to accept bookings for the new 2023 Hyundai Verna at Rs 25,000 ahead of launch. Customers can book the all-new Hyundai Verna at Hyundai Dealerships across India or by visiting the dedicated website. The all-new Hyundai Verna has been equipped with a range of 4 powertrains. HMI has equipped the all-new Hyundai VERNA with a new, sporty and thrilling 1.5 Turbo GDi Petrol engine that is available with 6-speed Manual Transmission (6MT) and 7-speed Dual Clutch Transmission (7DCT). 

Hyundai is also offering the old 1.5 MPi petrol engine that is available with 6MT and Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT). All these powertrains are RDE-compliant eco-friendly engines that are also E20 fuel ready. HMIL will offer the all-new Hyundai VERNA in 4 trim options – EX, S, SX and SX(O). Hyundai claims that the new VERNA has been packaged to deliver advanced safety, convenience and comfort.

When it comes to design, the new Verna is based on Hyundai’s ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ design language and the sedan looks similar to the latest Elantra. The car features a wide front grille that merges into headlamps, chrome styling elements on the C-pillar and dual-tone alloy wheels just like the Tucson SUV that was recently launched in India. The car also features fastback-like styling with a tapered roof.

 

