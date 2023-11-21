Headlines

'One of the biggest coups in history': Anupam Mittal after Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella hires Sam Altman

Noida: Fire breaks out at banquet hall in Sector 74, video surfaces

Billionaire Yohan Poonawalla Awarded 'THE COLLECTOR OF THE YEAR 2023' by Geneva International Motor Show Qatar

'He will not feature…’: PCB issues stern warning to Haris Rauf for withdrawing from Australia tour

Mrs Universe Asia Queen, celebrity Numerologist Dr Navnedhi Waddhwa, Shines Bright in a Traditional Diwali Celebration

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Noida: Fire breaks out at banquet hall in Sector 74, video surfaces

Billionaire Yohan Poonawalla Awarded 'THE COLLECTOR OF THE YEAR 2023' by Geneva International Motor Show Qatar

'He will not feature…’: PCB issues stern warning to Haris Rauf for withdrawing from Australia tour

8 Bollywood actors who underwent drastic physical transformation for movies

7 animals that look like dinosaurs

Ahead of Wish, 5 must-watch, empowering Disney animated blockbusters

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Ram Charan, Allu Arjun attend Varun Tej-Layanva Tripathi's star-studded cocktail party in Italy

Shah Rukh Khan begins 58th birthday celebration by greeting his fans outside Mannat, see viral photos and videos

MS Dhoni, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh attend Shah Rukh Khan's star-studded birthday bash: See inside photos

Shocking Video! Yemen’s Houthi Rebels Share Chilling Clips Of Hijacking An India-Bound Ship

Israel Hamas War: Hezbollah Launches 25 Rockets, 3 Suicide Drones In Northern Israel, Worries US!

At Least Two Dead, 10 Injured After Under-Construction Stadium Collapses In Telangana

Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan gives glimpse of first song Lutt Putt Gaya, his chemistry with Taapsee Pannu wins the internet

Shahid Kapoor falls while performing on stage at 54th IFFI, video goes viral

'How can you...': Karthik Subbaraj slams reporter calling Jigarthanda DoubleX actress Nimisha Sajayan ‘not beautiful’

HomeAutomobile

Automobile

Billionaire Yohan Poonawalla Awarded 'THE COLLECTOR OF THE YEAR 2023' by Geneva International Motor Show Qatar

The inaugural Geneva International Motor Show Qatar (GIMSQ), proudly named billionaire Industrialist Mr Yohan Poonawalla as 'THE COLLECTOR OF THE YEAR 2023.'

article-main
Latest News

Priyanshi Lal

Updated: Nov 21, 2023, 07:31 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The inaugural Geneva International Motor Show Qatar (GIMSQ), proudly named billionaire Industrialist Mr Yohan Poonawalla as 'THE COLLECTOR OF THE YEAR 2023.' The announcement was made on October 5th, 2023, during a grand event that showcased seven historic cars from Poonawalla's exclusive collection, each with extraordinary stories.

The prestigious 120-year-old motor show saw a strong presence of 30 exhibitors who collectively unveiled 29 regional launches and 12 world premieres, and was remarkably well-attended by 180,000 visitors over 10 days. In the classics gallery, there was an eclectic mix of extraordinary vehicles including Best of Show award winners, fabled Maharaja cars, official state motorcars, iconic roadsters, a Grand Prix winner and even a Popemobile. 

The highlight of the evening was the unveiling of the 'Star Car of the Show,' the Rolls-Royce Phantom V 7-Passenger Limousine by James Young, chassis 5LCG25. This remarkable vehicle, which originally graced the 1962 Geneva Motor Show, was purchased by the then Emir, first President, and founding father of modern Qatar, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed Bin Ali Al Thani. Freshly restored to its original specifications, the Qatari Phantom made its debut in Doha for the very first time following its restoration.

Yohan Poonawalla's collection on display also included six other exceptional vehicles:

  • 1949 Maharaja of Mysore Rolls Royce Silver Wraith Drop Head Coupe by James Young.
  • 1949 Maharaja of Mysore Bentley Mark VI 4-Light Touring Saloon by Hooper & Co.
  • 1927 Nawab of Sachin Rolls Royce 20 HP Tourer by Barker & Co.
  • 1933 Rolls Royce Phantom II Sir Malcolm Campbell Sports Saloon by Barker & Co.
  • 1979 Rolls Royce Phantom VI Limousine Queen Elizabeth II by HJ Mulliner Park Ward.
  • 1964 Lincoln Continental 4-door convertible Pope Paul VI & Mother Teresa.

This prestigious event was truly "an exhibition of the world's greatest motorcars”, as described by Mr. Poonawalla himself. He expressed his gratitude for the remarkable evening, during which he witnessed the global press and media appreciate the cars in the Yohan Poonawalla Collection.

Renowned for his passion for preserving automotive heritage and iconic vehicles, Billionaire Industrialist Yohan Poonawalla has over the years successfully nurtured talents and helped in honing the skills of indigenous workers offering them a steady flow of restoration projects. Despite several hurdles and challenges, he has remained dedicated to the cause of furthering the heritage movement of motoring. He is also the first Indian ever to feature in the global list of ‘Top 100 Classic Car Collectors of the World’ by The Classic Car Trust (TCCT).  

“I am pleased to see my love for classic cars being recognised, and this only strengthens my resolve to continue promoting the rich motoring heritage of India globally.”, says Mr Poonawalla. 

The Geneva International Motor Show Qatar’s decision to recognize him as 'THE COLLECTOR OF THE YEAR 2023'  is a testament to his dedication to preserving and showcasing these extraordinary automobiles that hold a special place in the history of the world. 

About the Geneva International Motor Show Qatar: The Geneva International Motor Show Qatar is a very prestigious event that celebrates the beauty and history of the world's most exceptional motorcars. It provides a platform for collectors, enthusiasts, and the global media to appreciate the artistry and engineering that goes into creating these masterpieces on wheels. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Vir Das wins International Emmy Award for Best Comedy Series; Jim Sarbh, Shefali Shah fall at final hurdle

Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Every possible method being tried for speedy evacuation, says Nitin Gadkari

Add stylish Jaipuri handbags to your collection, get best deals on Amazon

This Miss India starred in Rs 200-crore flop, quit showbiz to do MBA from Yale, married son of man worth Rs 111600 crore

Meet Prerna Jhunjhunwala, once a school teacher, now runs Rs 330 crore company, not from IIT, IIM, her business is...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Ram Charan, Allu Arjun attend Varun Tej-Layanva Tripathi's star-studded cocktail party in Italy

Shah Rukh Khan begins 58th birthday celebration by greeting his fans outside Mannat, see viral photos and videos

MS Dhoni, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh attend Shah Rukh Khan's star-studded birthday bash: See inside photos

12th Fail success party: Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankar, Vidya Balan celebrate with IPS officer Manoj Sharma

Inside photos of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha's first birthday celebration

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE