Billionaire Yohan Poonawalla Awarded 'THE COLLECTOR OF THE YEAR 2023' by Geneva International Motor Show Qatar

The inaugural Geneva International Motor Show Qatar (GIMSQ), proudly named billionaire Industrialist Mr Yohan Poonawalla as 'THE COLLECTOR OF THE YEAR 2023.' The announcement was made on October 5th, 2023, during a grand event that showcased seven historic cars from Poonawalla's exclusive collection, each with extraordinary stories.

The prestigious 120-year-old motor show saw a strong presence of 30 exhibitors who collectively unveiled 29 regional launches and 12 world premieres, and was remarkably well-attended by 180,000 visitors over 10 days. In the classics gallery, there was an eclectic mix of extraordinary vehicles including Best of Show award winners, fabled Maharaja cars, official state motorcars, iconic roadsters, a Grand Prix winner and even a Popemobile.

The highlight of the evening was the unveiling of the 'Star Car of the Show,' the Rolls-Royce Phantom V 7-Passenger Limousine by James Young, chassis 5LCG25. This remarkable vehicle, which originally graced the 1962 Geneva Motor Show, was purchased by the then Emir, first President, and founding father of modern Qatar, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed Bin Ali Al Thani. Freshly restored to its original specifications, the Qatari Phantom made its debut in Doha for the very first time following its restoration.

Yohan Poonawalla's collection on display also included six other exceptional vehicles:

1949 Maharaja of Mysore Rolls Royce Silver Wraith Drop Head Coupe by James Young.

1949 Maharaja of Mysore Bentley Mark VI 4-Light Touring Saloon by Hooper & Co.

1927 Nawab of Sachin Rolls Royce 20 HP Tourer by Barker & Co.

1933 Rolls Royce Phantom II Sir Malcolm Campbell Sports Saloon by Barker & Co.

1979 Rolls Royce Phantom VI Limousine Queen Elizabeth II by HJ Mulliner Park Ward.

1964 Lincoln Continental 4-door convertible Pope Paul VI & Mother Teresa.

This prestigious event was truly "an exhibition of the world's greatest motorcars”, as described by Mr. Poonawalla himself. He expressed his gratitude for the remarkable evening, during which he witnessed the global press and media appreciate the cars in the Yohan Poonawalla Collection.

Renowned for his passion for preserving automotive heritage and iconic vehicles, Billionaire Industrialist Yohan Poonawalla has over the years successfully nurtured talents and helped in honing the skills of indigenous workers offering them a steady flow of restoration projects. Despite several hurdles and challenges, he has remained dedicated to the cause of furthering the heritage movement of motoring. He is also the first Indian ever to feature in the global list of ‘Top 100 Classic Car Collectors of the World’ by The Classic Car Trust (TCCT).

“I am pleased to see my love for classic cars being recognised, and this only strengthens my resolve to continue promoting the rich motoring heritage of India globally.”, says Mr Poonawalla.

The Geneva International Motor Show Qatar’s decision to recognize him as 'THE COLLECTOR OF THE YEAR 2023' is a testament to his dedication to preserving and showcasing these extraordinary automobiles that hold a special place in the history of the world.

About the Geneva International Motor Show Qatar: The Geneva International Motor Show Qatar is a very prestigious event that celebrates the beauty and history of the world's most exceptional motorcars. It provides a platform for collectors, enthusiasts, and the global media to appreciate the artistry and engineering that goes into creating these masterpieces on wheels.