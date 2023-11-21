Headlines

Badminton star Saina Nehwal buys luxurious Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 SUV worth Rs 1.8 crore, watch video

Priced at Rs 1.8 crore, the Mercedes-AMG GLE53 is among the few popular luxury cars among celebrities. Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen also bought a Mercedes SUV recently.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 21, 2023, 11:56 AM IST

Indian badminton star Saina Nehwal has gifted herself a new Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupe sports car worth over Rs 1.8 crore. Saina Nehwal is among the most popular athletes in India and she enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram. Taking delivery of the new Mercedes-AMG sports car in shade of obsidian black, Saina Nehwal shared pictures on her social media account. Priced at Rs 1.8 crore, the Mercedes-AMG GLE53 is among the few popular luxury cars among celebrities. Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen also bought a Mercedes SUV recently. Watch the video of Saina Nehwal receiving her new SUV below.
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Mercedes-AMG GLE53 SUV is powered by a 3.0-litre six-cylinder inline turbocharged petrol mild-hybrid engine. The engine produces maximum power of 435 PS. Mated with a 9-speed automatic transmission, Mercedes-AMG GLE53 has a limited top speed of 249 km/h and it can sprint from 0-100 km/h in 5.3 seconds.

Saina Nehwal’s new luxury SUV comes with all the bells and whistles that one can imagine in a car of this price range. It gets dual 12.3-inch displays, flat-bottom steering wheel, a 13-speaker Burmester sound system, remote engine start, panoramic sunroof, and more.

