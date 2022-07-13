2022 Hyundai Tucson SUV India unveil today - Watch it live here [Video]

2022 Hyundai Tucson SUV

2022 Hyundai Tucson SUV will be unveiled in India today (July 13). The Hyundai Tucson will be the flagship vehicle from the South Korean car manufacturer in India. Although the company has not revealed much details about the upcoming Hyundai Tucson SUV, the car is already available for purchase in the international market which gives us few key specs about the new 2022 Tucson. Hyundai Motor India will unveil the new Hyundai Tucson SUV at 12 noon in Delhi and the event will be livestreamed for viewers across the country. If you are interested in catching up with the live updates from the new 2022 Hyundai Tucson India unveil, you can watch it in the link below.

We will update the article once the link is available.

The 2022 Hyundai Tucson is not a facelift as the company has completely revamped the car inside-out. The new Tucson SUV is based on the company's Sensuous Sportiness design language. The front of the car looks completely different from its predecessors as it now gets a massive parametric grille that integrates the triangular LED DRLs. The car also gets a larger wheelbase which means it is longer and spacious than the previous generation Hyundai Tucson.

Inside the cabin, the car is expected to get a new touchscreen infotainment system, panoramic sunroof, 360-degree camera, ventilated seats, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), and several other cool features. It is expected that the 2022 Hyundai Tucson SUV will be likely priced between Rs 25 lakh - Rs 30 lakh. In this segment, the new Tucson will stack against the likes of Volkswagen Tiguan, Citroen C5 aircross and others.