DNA TV Show: Massive 6.2 magnitude earthquake hits China, rescue ops underway

On Monday night, an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.2 struck the northwest Chinese border region of Gansu and Qinghai. Panic struck restaurants, high-rise buildings, and homes as the seismic waves rattled large structures. People fled their homes as the earthquake's powerful jolts forced them out.

In China, rescue efforts following the earthquake are being conducted on a military level and the deployment of over 1,440 fire personnel in the impacted areas.

The earthquake's epicenter was in Gansu, roughly 5 km from the Qinghai province boundary. It was in Jishishan County, only ten km below the surface. The provinces of Gansu, Diaoji, and Qinghai in northwest China have sustained the most destruction. Videos showing the circumstances and aftermath of the powerful earthquake have been widely circulated.

Not even a chance for recovery was given to people by this nighttime catastrophe. The majority of people were at home when the nighttime earthquake struck. Some were playing pool when the earthquake occurred, and when it did, people began to flee the building.

Several Chinese authorities are taking part in the rescue effort. In several locations, the Army has also assumed command. There have been reports of significant earthquake-related damage to power and water infrastructure.

People's homes now have cracks in them as a result of the earthquake. As a result, the roofs of numerous homes fell, injuring the occupants. Many individuals are still under the rubble, and rescue efforts are still in progress. Rescue teams have been urged by Chinese President Xi Jinping to save the lives of those affected by the earthquake. To ensure its safety, every efforts are being taken.

Earthquake hits Iceland

Volcanic eruptions have happened in Iceland as a result of the frequent seismic tremors that have been felt there. The Icelandic Meteorological Department reports that on Monday night at approximately 9 p.m. and again at 10:17 p.m., there were severe earthquake tremors. The volcano had a massive explosion.