DNA TV Show: Analysis of Assembly Elections 2023 Exit Polls ahead of final results

The results of Assembly elections 2023 of 5 states -- Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram -- will be declared on December 3. Before this, exit polls predictions were revealed on Thursday.

Exit Poll is a type of election survey which is conducted on the day of voting. Voters who came out from polling booths asked which party or candidate they had voted for. After this, the data is analyzed and an estimate is made as to what the election results will be. With Exit Poll, you will know whose government can be formed in which state even before the election results.

Exit Polls of Rajasthan:

There is a change of power in Rajasthan every 5 years, but this time it will be really interesting to see whether the people change this custom or not. If we look at the average of the Poll, BJP can get 96 to 109 seats, Congress can get 81 to 95 seats and others can get 10 to 18 seats in Rajasthan.

There are 200 seats in Rajasthan, but voting took place on 199 seats as elections in Karanpur assembly constituency were postponed due to the death of Congress candidate.

Exit Polls of Madhya Pradesh

Will BJP retain in Madhya Pradesh? This will be known only on 3rd December. Poll Of Polls showed BJP may get 118 to 136 seats, Congress may get 92 to 109 seats and others may get 2 to 12 seats.

Exit Polls of Chhattisgarh

The average of poll of polls, BJP may get 35 to 45 seats, Congress may get 42 to 52 seats and others may get 1 to 4 seats. All the seven Exit Polls included in the Poll of Polls are predicting the formation of the Congress government in Chhattisgarh.

Exit Polls of Telangana

According to the exit poll of ETG in Telangana, BRS is expected to get 37 to 45 seats, Congress to get 60 to 70 seats, BJP to get 6 to 8 seats and others to get no seats.

Polstrat data shows, BRS may get 48 to 58 seats, Congress may get 49 to 59 seats, BJP may get 5 to 10 seats and others may get 6 to 8 seats.

Exit Polls of Mizoram

According to CNX, MNF may get 14 to 18 seats, Congress may get 8 to 10 seats, ZMP may get 12 to 16 seats.

The final result will come on December 3, after which the complete picture will be clear.