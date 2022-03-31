DNA Special: Doctor forced to commit suicide to prove her innocence

This news is related to the doctors of our country. The news came from Dausa in Rajasthan, where a 42-year-old woman doctor committed suicide. The name of the doctor was Archana Sharma. Recently, a pregnant woman had died during delivery at the hospital where this doctor worked. After this, the family of the deceased threatened this doctor and with the help of local leaders and some journalists, put pressure on the police and lodged an FIR of murder against her. This shook the doctor so much that she committed suicide and wrote in her suicide note that death might prove her innocence.

In her suicide note, the doctor writes that she made no mistake and didn't kill anyone. That means, she was not the cause of the death of the woman during treatment. Rather, there was a medical condition behind it in which pregnant women die due to excessive leakage of blood.

She writes in the suicide note that doctors should be stopped being harassing for this. She also writes in the end that her death may prove her innocence.

For the last two years, the whole world has been struggling with Covid. And in these two years, the doctors of our country have also fought this pandemic by standing on the frontline like a soldier. You must remember these pictures, when during Covid, our doctors used to work in the hospital for 16 hours staying in PPE kits.

In this disease when a lot of people were afraid to even touch their patients because of the fear of infection, they did not even attend their funeral, then the same doctors were standing with these patients and risking their lives and treating them. And after seeing these pictures, everyone thought that now the people of our country will learn to respect their doctors and their attitude towards doctors will change. But this incident has proved all these things wrong.

The woman doctor who committed suicide in Dausa, Rajasthan, her only mistake was that she was doing her duty as a doctor. And it's not that the people claim to have been tortured by this doctor didn't believe her. The woman who died during treatment had already undergone a delivery here once before and then she had twins born. And at that time this woman's family was very happy with this doctor. And that's why they decided that she will go to this hospital for delivery this time as well.

Even when the woman died during the operation on March 27, the family members had no doubt about the doctor. But as soon as they reached their house with the woman's body, it is alleged that a journalist from the area provoked that they should demand compensation from the hospital in this case and hold a demonstration by placing the body outside the hospital. And after this, a crowd of angry people sat on a dharna outside this hospital. And these people pressured the police and filed a case of murder against this doctor.

The doctor was so shattered by this trial that she took such a big decision to commit suicide. Think, journalists in our country, today, have become like vultures, who, instead of making people aware, work to provoke them.

India is a country where a doctor is never called a doctor. In fact, people respectfully call they 'Doctor Sahib'. And in our country doctors are considered to be the form of God. People eat the medicines written by them with complete restrictions. On his advice which you like. They also avoid it. Because we have to believe that the doctors are giving the advice. It is for our good. It's to save our lives. Because of this fact, it is said that doctors are the form of God.

But there are times when God is not even with them. And similarly, doctors can't guarantee that they can save everyone's lives. No doctor wants his patient to die. But many times the disease is so serious that doctors have nothing in their hands. But imagine what would happen if they were to be considered guilty for it. We think such incidents will break the heart of our doctors and then the doctors will refuse to touch any patient who will have little hope of survival. And the biggest loss of this situation will be those who harass the doctors, beat them up.

India, which has a population of 140 crore, has less than 13 lakh doctors. That is, there is only one doctor for an average of 1100 people in our country. Imagine what would happen if these 13 lakh doctors someday refused to treat patients because of their safety, left their work and sat at home? So every day in this country, 40,000 people will die due to lack of treatment and about 12 crore people will not be able to cure their disease even if they want to. One in six Indians goes to doctors five times every year for treatment. Imagine if the doctors don't work, where will these people go?

Just as the army guards the country's borders. In the same way, doctors protect the citizens of the country. By giving them the right treatment, they save their lives. And while doing so, they also have to face beatings and violence many times.

According to a report, 75 percent of doctors in India are those against whom violence has taken place at least once. When a patient's life is not saved during the treatment, then the family of that patient feels that the doctor is to blame for it and they consider the doctors as their enemies and start violence against them. And it's a kind of mob lynching. Because in these cases doctors are attacked by the mob. But unfortunately, there is no Hindu-Muslim angle in this mob lynching, so in our country, there is never any talk of this mob lynching against doctors.

In the last two years, more than one and a half thousand doctors of our country have died because they were treating Covid patients. That is, these doctors sacrificed themselves while fighting against Covid. But have you ever heard that the families of these doctors have described Covid patients as responsible for this? Or reach the hospital and beat up these patients. That never happened. But when a patient dies during treatment, many people in our country forget the sacrifices of doctors. And they beat them up.