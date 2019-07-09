Gujarat: Crop insurance helped risk firms garner profit of Rs 791 cr, says Congress

Headlines

IND vs AUS Cricket World Cup 2023: When, where to watch, livestream for free; check all details here

GATE 2024 registration deadline extended again: New dates, how to apply, official website and more here

‘Nervous, scared’: Indian students stuck in Israel amid Hamas terror attack; embassy extends helping hand

GST Council cuts tax on molasses from 28 to 5 percent, clarifies on guarantees by corporates to subsidiaries

Operation ‘Swords of Iron’: How did Hamas breach Israel’s Iron Dome defence system?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

IND vs AUS Cricket World Cup 2023: When, where to watch, livestream for free; check all details here

GATE 2024 registration deadline extended again: New dates, how to apply, official website and more here

Wordle 841 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 8

8 must-watch OTT movies and series streaming this week

5 drinks to start your day with for weight loss

Weight loss tips: Low-calories dinner options

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Kriti Sanon seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple with family after winning National Award for Mimi

Times when BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie sparked dating rumours

Viral photos of the day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora give couple goals

Israel-Palestine War: Nearly 300 killed, thousands injured; know why did Hamas launch an attack on Israel

In season's first, air quality in Delhi turns 'poor'; government on alert, kickstarts action plan to combat pollution

Sikkim Flash Floods Update: Death toll continues to rise, missing people list doubles | Top Points

Karan Patel slams film fraternity's mindset towards TV stars, says if groupism won't exist 'aadhe actors ki...'

Shehnaaz Gill reveals what kind of roles she can't portray in films, says 'I would like filmmakers to...'

This superstar who once cleaned toilets, is India’s first actor to charge Rs 100 crore per film

HomeAhmedabad

Ahmedabad

Gujarat: Crop insurance helped risk firms garner profit of Rs 791 cr, says Congress

Claiming that farmers were being cheated in the name of crop insurance, he said the claims would have been much higher if the government were the one disbursing it.

article-main
Latest News

dna Correspondent

Updated: Jul 09, 2019, 05:40 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Citing data shared by the state in reply to a question about the premiums paid to insurance companies and claims processed, the Congress on Monday said the firms made a profit of Rs 791.92 crore in just a year through crop insurance.

Visavadar legislator Harshad Ribadiya said that premiums amounting to Rs 2,821.62 crore were paid to the companies for crop insurance across the 33 districts of the state. "Of these, the companies paid up claims amounting to Rs 2,029 crore, creating a profit of Rs 791 core," said Ribadiya.

Claiming that farmers were being cheated in the name of crop insurance, he said the claims would have been much higher if the government were the one disbursing it. "It would also earn the government revenue by way of premiums. In Junagadh alone farmers have paid Rs 33.97 cr in premiums while the Centre and state have shelled out Rs 505.42 crore for the same," said Ribadiya.

Despite this, he said, several claims of farmers continue to be rejected. Under the crop insurance scheme, part payment for premiums is borne by the farmer while the rest is paid by the state and the Centre.

Sagar Rabari of Khedut Samaj said that one needs to look at the total claims made vis-a-vis the claims that have been paid out.

"Overall, the money paid out by way of claims may seem substantial, but it needs to be compared with the actual claim the farmers made. In most cases, farmers don't even get 50% of what they claimed thus leaving them in a loss, not to mention the loss to the exchequer, said Rabari.

About 17.5 lakh farmers sowing about 26.08 lakh hectare are covered under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), that provides crop insurance to farmers. In 2018-19, a total of Rs 3,137 crore was paid as a premium, of which farmers paid Rs 250 crore and the rest was equally shared by the central and state government. Close to 84 lakh hectare land undergoes sowing in kharif (Monsoon) in Gujarat, which has about 48.62 lakh farmers' accounts.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Viral video: Mother-daughter duo's epic dance to 'Jawani Jan-E-Man' impresses internet, watch

Kangana Ranaut warns celebs summoned by ED in Mahadev betting app case: ‘Sudhar Jao nahi toh…’

Navya Naveli Nanda's sassy reply to woman criticising her ramp walk at Paris Fashion Week wins the internet

Gurmeet Choudhary wins internet as he gives CPR to man who collapsed on road, netizens call him 'real hero'

From Bhangarh Fort to Shimla's Tunnel No. 33: 8 most haunted places in North India

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Kriti Sanon seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple with family after winning National Award for Mimi

Times when BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie sparked dating rumours

Viral photos of the day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora give couple goals

Swara Bhasker shares adorable pics from her maternity photoshoot with ‘reluctant yet sporting model’ Fahad Ahmad

In pics: Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature in sexy backless dress, flaunts her curves in sizzling beach pics

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE