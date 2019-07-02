Ahmedabad: Woman killed by neighbour's relative

A 42-year-old woman died while her daughter was injured when the two were attacked by a neighbour's brother-in-law. The deceased has been identified as Jyotsna Solanki, a resident of Naroda. A complaint was lodged by the victim's husband Deepak Solanki (49), with the Shaherkotda police station.

Solanki, in the complaint, mentioned that they had been living in their house for 10 years with their daughter Roshni. Bharat and Neetu Dantani lived right next to their house. Solanki alleged that whenever Bharat was at work, Neetu's brother-in-law, Bhupat Dantani, used to visit her and the two were involved in a relationship. Jyotsna knew about the matter and had told Neetu to stop cheating on her husband.

A couple of days back, a dispute had broken out between the Dantanis, as Bharat suspected that his wife was having an extramarital affair with her brother-in-law Bhupat. After the fight, Bharat left the house and did not come back. On the night of June 30, when Bhupat came to Neetu's house, he was followed by his wife and she caught them red-handed. A dispute broke out among them, when Jyotsna opened her door to see what was happening outside.

Upon spotting Jyotsna, Bhupat started abusing her, alleging that she had informed his wife and even slapped her. When Jyotsna tried to defend herself, Bhupat kept attacking her and went on to stab her with a knife. When Jyotsna's daughter Roshni tried to intervene, she was stabbed as well.

The accused and the others fled the spot, leaving the mother and daughter in pools of blood. The victims were rushed to a hospital, where during treatment, Jyotsna died while Roshni is still undergoing treatment.

Inspector VD Vala of Shaherkotda police station said, "A complaint has been lodged against the accused and the search for him is on. After primary investigation, we suspect that along with Bhupat, Neetu was involved in the crime too. They are both absconding after the incident."