World's most and least corrupt countries list revealed; check India's rank

A list of the world's most corrupt countries was presented on Tuesday and it revealed that most nations are unsuccessful in controlling public sector corruption.

As per the 2023 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) presented by Transparency International, the CPI global average remained the same at 43 for the twelfth year continuously with more than two-thirds of countries scoring below 50.

The CPI ranked 180 countries by their assumed levels of public sector corruption from zero (highly corrupt) to 100 (very clean).

World's least corrupt countries

Denmark, with a score of 90, topped the list for the sixth consecutive year due to its "well-functioning justice systems", the report stated.

Finland (87) and New Zealand (85) were on second and third spot, respectively.

This was followed by Norway(84), Singapore (83), Sweden (82), Switzerland (82), Netherlands (79), Germany (78), and Luxembourg (78), which all featured as other least corrupted countries in the 2023 Corruption Perceptions Index.

World's most corrupt countries

Somalia with a score of 11, Venezuela (13), Syria (13), South Sudan (13), and Yemen (16) were the most corrupt countries as per the 2023 Corruption Perceptions Index."They are all affected by protracted crises, mostly armed conflicts," the report said. It also included North Korea with a score of 172.

India’s rank in Global Corruption Index 2023

India secured a score of 39, and ranked 93 on the corruption perceptions index for 2023 as its overall score remained almost the same, the Transparency International report said. India's score was 40 in 2022 and ranked 85.

Pakistan, with a score of 29, and Sri Lanka (34) battled with debt burdens and ensuing political instability, the report added.

The 2023 Corruption Perceptions Index was based on perceptions of public sector corruption. It utilised data from 13 external sources, including the World Bank, World Economic Forum, private risk and consulting companies, think tanks, etc.