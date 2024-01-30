Twitter
Keshav Maharaj opens up about 'Ram Siya Ram' entrance song, expresses desire to...

Mahatma Gandhi Death Anniversary: Key events following Father of the Nation's assassination and trial

Motorola launches new Moto G24 affordable smartphone, priced at Rs 8,999: Price, specs and more

Who is Mohamed Muizzu, the Pro-China Maldives president facing impeachment?

AR Rahman says 'technology is a not threat' after using AI to recreate voices of dead singers for Lal Salaam

Keshav Maharaj opens up about 'Ram Siya Ram' entrance song, expresses desire to...

Mahatma Gandhi Death Anniversary: Key events following Father of the Nation's assassination and trial

Motorola launches new Moto G24 affordable smartphone, priced at Rs 8,999: Price, specs and more

Who is Mohamed Muizzu, the Pro-China Maldives president facing impeachment?

The Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) has announced its efforts to impeach President Mohamed Muizzu, revealing that the necessary signatures have been gathered.

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated: Jan 30, 2024, 02:36 PM IST

In a significant turn of events, the Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP), the leading opposition party, announced on Monday that it is actively working towards impeaching President Mohamed Muizzu. The necessary signatures to initiate the impeachment process have reportedly been collected, with the MDP collaborating closely with The Democrats in this endeavor.

The decision to impeach Muizzu comes in the wake of disruptions in the Maldivian Parliament, attributed to Members of Parliament (MPs) from the ruling coalition. The ruling alliance, comprised of the People’s National Congress (PNC) and the Progressive Party of Maldives (PPM), created chaos during a special session aimed at securing parliamentary approval for Muizzu's cabinet ministers.

According to reports from Maldives-based news organization Adhadhu, the opposition parties took this drastic step after MPs from the ruling coalition obstructed parliamentary proceedings, particularly in response to the rejection of certain ministerial appointees.

Tensions reached a boiling point on Sunday when the Maldivian Parliament descended into chaos, witnessing physical altercations among lawmakers during the special session. The clashes erupted as MPs from the ruling alliance clashed with members of the MDP. The violence unfolded after the MDP opted to withhold parliamentary approval for four members of Muizzu’s cabinet, leading to a protest by pro-government MPs and ensuing chaos.

Amidst these developments, the ruling PPM-PNC coalition has reportedly filed no-confidence motions against the Parliament’s Speaker, Mohamed Aslam, and Deputy Speaker, Ahmed Saleem, as reported by Sun.mv news website.

Mohamed Muizzu is a 45-year-old British-educated civil engineer. Once an unexpected candidate for the presidency, Muizzu assumed leadership after his mentor, Abdulla Yameen, was imprisoned on corruption charges, which his party claims were politically motivated.

During his tenure as construction minister under Yameen's government, Muizzu oversaw numerous Chinese-funded infrastructure projects, including a $200 million bridge connecting the capital to the archipelago’s main airport. In a notable statement made during an online meeting with Chinese Communist Party officials last year, Muizzu expressed his party's commitment to strengthening ties between the Maldives and China if they returned to office. The impeachment proceedings now add a new layer of complexity to the political landscape of this strategically positioned island nation.

