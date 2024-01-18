Who are BLA, BLF, Baloch separatist groups attacked by Pakistan in Iran?

Iranian media reported that the Pakistani missiles killed seven civilians in a village in the Sistan-Baluchistan province that borders Pakistan.

Pakistan military Thursday said it carried out effective strikes against hideouts inside Iran used by militants of two leading Baloch terrorist groups -- Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF) )and Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) -- responsible for recent attacks on its soil.

This comes days after Iran launched missile and drone attacks on the terrorist group Jaish al-Adl in Balochistan province in Pakistan on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Iranian media reported that the Pakistani missiles killed seven civilians in a village in the Sistan-Baluchistan province that borders Pakistan. But who are BLA and BLF?

The Balochistan Liberation Army or BLA is a Baloch militant organization. The BLA has been listed as a terrorist organisation by Pakistan, the UK, and the US. It mainly operates in Balochistan, where it targets Pakistani security forces, civilians, and foreign nationals. It carried out its first terrorist act in 2000 when it claimed credit for bombing Pakistani officials. In 2004, BLA started a violent struggle against Islamabad for the self-determination of the Baloch people and the separation of Balochistan from Pakistan.

BLF is a terrorist group active in the Balochistan region. The group was founded by Jumma Khan in 1964 in Damascus, the capital of Syria. The BLF played a significant role in the rebellion in Iran’s Sistan and Balochistan province in 1968-1973 and in Pakistan’s Balochistan province in 1973-1977. However, both times it failed miserably.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military's media wing, the targeted hideouts were being used by notorious terrorists including Dosta alias Chairman, Bajjar alias Soghat, Sahil alias Shafaq, Asghar alias Basham and Wazir alias Wazi, amongst others. It asserted that the Pakistan Armed Forces remain in a perpetual state of readiness to ensure the safety of Pakistan citizens against acts of terrorism.