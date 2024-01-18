TMC's Mahua Moitra moves Delhi HC challenging notice to vacate govt bungalow

The notice asking the Trinamool Congress leader to vacate the bungalow immediately was issued to her on Tuesday.

Expelled Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra approached the Delhi High Court on Thursday challenging a notice by the Directorate of Estates to vacate the government bungalow that was allotted to her but was cancelled following her expulsion. Moitra's plea against the eviction notice is scheduled to be heard by Justice Girish Kathpalia shortly.

The notice asking the Trinamool Congress leader to vacate the bungalow immediately was issued to her on Tuesday. Moitra, who was expelled from the Lok Sabha on December 8 last year, was earlier asked to vacate the house by January 7 after the allotment was cancelled. She was held guilty of "unethical conduct" and expelled from the House for allegedly accepting gifts and other favours from businessman Darshan Hiranandani in return for asking questions targeting his business rival Gautam Adani.

READ | 25% of teens aged 14 to 18 in rural India struggle to read Grade 2 text with fluency: Report