What next for Imran Khan? Claims of assassination, violent protests leave Pakistan upside down

Still from former Pakistan PM Imran Khan's video (Photo - Twitter)

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has landed on the wrong side of the law as the Pakistan Police surrounded his house on Tuesday with the intention of arresting him. Soon after, violent protests erupted in parts of the country, prompting a wave of uncertainty for the former PM.

Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan, who has been at the brunt of controversy ever since he was removed from the Prime Minister post, has now hinted at the fact that the current government is trying to assassinate him after he is arrested.

As Lahore Police surrounded PTI leader Imran Khan’s residence in the city, his supporters commenced violent protests and began pelting stones at the authorities. It is still uncertain whether Khan will be arrested anytime soon or not, despite the non-bailable warrant issued against him.

The entire controversy erupted due to the Toshakhana case, which surrounds around the buying and selling of gifts from the state gift repository, linked to Imran Khan. Khan is now facing arrest as the police want to take him into custody to ensure that he shows up for the court hearing.

My message to the nation to stand resolute and fight for Haqeeqi Azadi & rule of law. pic.twitter.com/bgVuOjsmHG — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 14, 2023

What are the charges against Imran Khan?

Imran Khan is facing arrest in Pakistan in relation to the Toshakhana case, as he faces charges of misusing his post as the Prime Minister to sell gifts from the state repository. According to reports, Imran Khan sold items such as earrings, cufflinks, and watches.

The total amount of stuff allegedly sold by Imran Khan amount to around 3.8 million Pakistani rupees (PKR). Among the gifts sold by him were give expensive wristwatches, including a Graff and a Rolex watch. He was also accused of not sharing the details of some of the gifts he received.

While the police surrounded his house, Imran Khan released a short video message for his followers, saying, “Police have come to catch me and take me to jail. They think that when Imran Khan goes to jail, people will go to sleep. You have to prove them wrong.”

The former Pakistan PM further added, “For your rights and true freedom, you have to come out and struggle...But if something happens to me, or if I am sent to jail or if they kill me, you have to prove that even without Imran Khan this nation will continue its struggle and show that you will never accept slavery under these thieves and the one person who has been making decisions for the country.”

