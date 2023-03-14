Pakistan: Cops arrive at Imran Khan's Lahore residence to arrest him, PTI supporters hurl stones

Imran Kahn

PTI chairman Imran Khan's residence in Lahore was surrounded by armoured police vehicles on Tuesday after an Islamabad court ordered the former prime minister arrested in the Toshakhana case, local media reported. A top Islamabad police officer was quoted in the Dawn as claiming that police wanted to arrest the ex-premier, and a large police presence was seen outside Khan's Zaman Park mansion.

The newspaper's reporter said that many PTI workers had assembled near Zaman Park and had blocked the Mall Road. Police in an armoured truck moved carefully up to the house while using water cannons and tear gas to disperse PTI supporters. It was also reported that some of the protesters were throwing stones at the police.

The official PTI Twitter account also urged followers and workers to congregate peacefully outside of Zaman Park.

Officials have gathered outside Imran Khan's Zaman Park home in Islamabad to arrest him on outstanding warrants, according to Deputy Inspector General (Operations) Shahzad Bukhari.

Police officials declined to disclose details of Imran's case against Islamabad police. "Of course, we know of the case but why should we discuss [such] details?", the Pakistan daily reported.

When police arrived to Khan's house to arrest him, PTI supporters attacked them. Stones were thrown at police by his followers. Khan's party members and the police officers who were protecting them both suffered wounds. Officers stationed themselves in strategic locations and used containers to block off all access to the PTI chairman's home.

Police have not commented on the specific case in which they are acting against the PTI leader, but this news follows the issuance of new arrest warrants for Imran by an Islamabad district and sessions court the day before. Police had also been ordered by the court to bring the former prime minister before the judge by March 18.

In April of last year, Khan was removed from office after a vote of no confidence that he said was orchestrated by the United States in retaliation for his unilateral foreign policy choices on Russia, China, and Afghanistan.

Also, READ: Pakistan: Islamabad Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants against Imran Khan for threatening female judge

Ever since his removal, Khan has been demanding new elections to replace the administration he claims was illegally installed when he was replaced by Shehbaz Sharif as prime minister.

As the current parliament's five-year term ends this year, Sharif has promised elections would be conducted.

(With input from ANI and PTI)