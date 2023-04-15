Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeWorld
topStoriesenglish

What is happening in Sudan? Advisory issued for Indians amid gunfire, clashes in capital Khartoum

Tensions between Sudan's military and powerful paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have escalated in recent months.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 15, 2023, 04:30 PM IST

What is happening in Sudan? Advisory issued for Indians amid gunfire, clashes in capital Khartoum
What is happening in Sudan? Advisory issued for Indians amid gunfire, clashes in capital Khartoum (Representational image)

A sustained firing was reported in Sudan's capital Khartoum on Saturday morning amid tensions between the military and paramilitary forces. The firing was heard in several areas, including central Khartoum and the neighbourhood of Bahri.

Tensions between the military and the country's powerful paramilitary, Rapid Support Forces (RSF), have escalated in recent months. This led to a delay in the signing of an internationally backed deal with political parties to revive the country's democratic transition. Amid this, Indian Embassy in Sudan issued an advisory to its citizens, asking them to stay indoors and stop venturing outside.

Earlier, in a statement, the RSF accused the army of attacking its forces at one of its bases in South Khartoum. The military used light and heavy weapons in the attack, it said.

Current tensions between the army and the paramilitary stem from a disagreement over how the RSF should be integrated into the military and what authority should oversee the process. The merger is a key condition of Sudan's unsigned transition agreement.

However, the army-RSF rivalry dates back to the rule of autocratic President Omar al-Bashir, who was ousted in 2019. Under the former president, the paramilitary force, led by powerful Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, grew out of former militias known as the Janjaweed that carried out a brutal crackdown in Sudan's Darfur region during the decades of conflict there.

(With inputs from PTI)

READ | Meet Lucas Helmke, Australian man who set world record with 3206 push-ups in 1 hour

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
World's largest digital camera is 266 times more powerful than Apple iPhone 14 Pro, details here
Streaming This Week: Varisu, Veera Simha Reddy, Michael, OTT releases to binge-watch
In pics: Satish Kaushik's final public appearance at Javed Akhtar-Shabana Azmi's Holi party a day before death
5 famous majestic Shiva temples in India you must visit on Mahashivratri
From Kangana Ranaut-Hrithik Roshan to Esha Deol-Amrita Rao: 7 ugly spats in Bollywood
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 665 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for April 15
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.