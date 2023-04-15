Meet Lucas Helmke, Australian man who set world record with 3206 push-ups in 1 hour (Photo: Guinness World Records)

Push-ups are one the most difficult exercises. Even people who often hit the gym find it hard to do push-ups. But a man in Australia has a set new record for performing most push-ups in an hour. He pushed his strength and stamina to their limits to break the most push-ups in one hour world record. We are talking about Lucas Helmke, who belongs to Brisbane, Australia.

According to Guinness World Records (GWR), 33-year-old Lucas performed 3,206 push-ups within one hour, that’s an average of over 53 per minute. Lucas attempted this record to 'provide inspiration' for his one-year-old son and 'show him nothing is impossible.' He trained for two to three years to break this record.

Earlier, another Australian Daniel Scali had this record with 3,182 push-ups. He achieved this feat in April 2022. Now Lucas broke the push-ups down into 30-second sets, aiming to complete 26 push-ups in each one. Lucas slightly exceeded this target, achieving an average rate of 26.7 push-ups every 30 seconds. The official attempt took place in his old powerlifting gym, Iron Underground in Brisbane.

Only 34 (1%) of Lucas’ push ups were discounted due to improper form, which is an impressively low number considering he was going as fast as possible in order to break the record.

Lucas is now planning to break at least one record every year from now on. “This will be the first record I wish to set of a number of other push up records,” Lucas said. “Then onto other physical records.”

