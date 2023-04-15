UAE royal wedding: Meet princess Sheikha Mahra and her husband Sheikh Mana, check inside details of wedding

UAE royal wedding: Meet princess Sheikha Mahra and her husband Sheikh Mana

Sheikha Mahra bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, daughter of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, got married to Sheikh Mana bin Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mana Al Maktoum few days ago.

The news of the marriage was confirmed by both Sheikha Mahra and Sheikh Mana as both royals posted an Instagram story with a poem written by the father of the groom marking the signing of the marriage contract between the two.

“There were joys on God’s day, books were written, and congratulations were exchanged from every home. Everyone is blessed with joy, and our night is as bright as day from the good news on the day of “Mana.” From the daughters of the wind and along the fringe is a “Mahra” in which there is fondness and estrangement,” Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Bin Mana Al Maktoum announced the news of the Katb Ketab of his son, Sheikh Mana Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum.

Who is Sheikha Mahra?

Princess Sheikha Mahra was born in 1994. She has a degree in International Relations from a UK university. Sheikha Mahra is highly active on social media and she attend events all around Dubai.

Sheikha Mahra loves horses as well just like her father and was even attending the Dubai World Cup last year. She often posts pictures with horses, camels, and falcons.

Who is Sheikh Mana?

Princess Sheikha Mahra’s husband Sheikh Mana is the son of Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Bin Mana Al Maktoum, and his mother is Sheikha Madiyah Bint Ahmed Bin Juma Al Maktoum. Sheikh Mana is a billionaire who is famous for his philanthropic efforts. Sheikh Mana also served a year in the UAE Armed Forces-National Service. He is pursuing a degree in Security and Risk Management from the American University in the Emirates. Sheikh Mana’s commercial real estate holdings are located across the UAE.