Watch: Chinese tanks roll out to scare Henan Bank protestors, reminds people of grim Tiananmen Square massacre

Reddit screengrab

The Chinese Communist Party's tanks, on Wednesday, rolled on the streets to scare Henan bank protestors amid large-scale protests in the province by bank depositors over the release of frozen funds.

Reports claiming Chinese Peoples Liberation Army (PLA's) tanks are on the streets to protect Banks (Rizhao, Shandong Province) emerged, reported local media. The incident comes in the light of the Henan branch of the Bank of China declaring that people's savings in their branch are 'investment products' and can't be withdrawn, added the media.

A video of the protestors standing on the side of the road and the tanks rolling in is going viral, currently, on Reddit.

It is a grim reminder of the horrific June 4, 1989 - Tiananmen Square massacre when Chinese leaders sent in tanks and heavily armed troops to clear Beijing's Tiananmen Square, where student protesters had gathered for weeks to demand democracy and greater freedoms.

The crackdown, which killed hundreds, if not thousands, of unarmed protesters, is shunned in classrooms and strictly censored in the media and online.

Despite promises that depositors in China's Henan villages will get their frozen money back in batches with the first due on July 15, only a handful of depositors have received the payments, posing a serious question of whether banks have anything to spare.

During the large-scale protests in Henan province by bank depositors over the release of frozen funds, white-clothed men, who are suspected to be from the Chinese People's Armed Police Force, suppressed the protests in front of the Zhengzhou People's Bank of China (PBoC) office, local media reported. Hundreds of depositors have staged several demonstrations in the city of Zhengzhou, the provincial capital of Henan, but their demands are being ignored by the Chinese authorities.

On July 10, more than 1,000 depositors gathered outside the Zhengzhou branch of the country's central bank, the People's Bank of China, to launch their largest protest yet.

Chinese state media has also not posted anything about the repayment. Non-mainstream Hong Kong media also believes that at such a time when stability is emphasised most and stability is in Chinese President Xi Jinping's interest, allowing such incidents to get bigger (such as the Zhengzhou bank protests) shows that these banks really do not have money to spare, at least not until the issues are resolved.