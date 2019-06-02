War with US would be a disaster: Chinese Defence Minister

He also said that China would "fight to the end" with anyone who tried to split China from Taiwan.

Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe criticised the United States on Sunday for its support of an independent Taiwan and for naval operations in the disputed South China Sea, but said conflict or war between the two countries would be a disaster.

In a speech at an Asian defence summit in Singapore, Wei said China would "fight to the end" anyone who tried to split China from Taiwan, which Beijing considers a sacred territory to be reclaimed by force if necessary.