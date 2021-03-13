US Visas: All you need to know as President Biden takes step to fulfill campaign promises

US President Joe Biden is adhering to his campaign promise to immigrants on the much wanted H-1B visa. On January 25, Biden withdrew a proposal to disallow dependents of H-1B holders on H-4 visas to work in the US bringing a sigh of relief to the immigrant community.

The newly elected president’s administration has also stated that it is willing to reconsider the objections or adverse decisions to foreign workers on visas like H-1B due to the three policy memos by the previous Donald Trump administration, which now have been revoked.

The visa for the United States is one of the most coveted ones and is granted by the Consular Department of the US Embassy & Consulates. In accordance with the US immigration laws foreign nationals from over 156 countries are granted a US visa.

Over 15 non-immigrant visa are issued by the US, including business visa, exchange visitor visa, student visa, religious worker visa, tourist visa, work visa, domestic employee visa, transit or ship crew visa, etc and journalist & media visa.

US Business visa or B1 is issued to people traveling to the United States for business-related purposes like consult with business associates, attend a scientific, educational, professional, or business convention or conference, settle an estate or negotiate a contract.

US Tourist visa or B2 is issued to people traveling to the United States for tourism or vacation purposes, to visit friends or relatives or participating in a sports of musical event.

US Work Visa is issued to people who want to work temporarily in the US as a non-immigrant. The different categories of US work visas, depending on the nature of job and specialisation are H-1B, H-2A, H-2B, H-3, H-4, L-1, L-2, O, P and Q.

US Student visa is issued to people traveling to the United States to study. F-1 Visa for students seeking to pursue academic education while the M-1 visa is for students who wish to pursue vocational studies.

US Journalist and Media Visa or I-1 is a non-immigrant visa issued for foreign media journalists traveling to the United States for the purpose of working on a story or event.

Exchange Visitor Visa or J-1 is issued to research scholars, professor and exchange visitors who travel to the United States to partake in exchange programmes.

How to apply for a US visa:

-Fill and submit the DS-160 form or the nonimmigrant visa electronic application form on the official website of the US Consular Electronic Application Center.

-Pay the application fee online through NEFT and print the confirmation page.

-Log in to your profile and book an appointment for Visa Application Centre (VAC) at the US Embassy or Consulate.

-Fill in your passport number, 10-digit barcode number mentioned on your DS-160 confirmation page and the visa application fee receipt number.

-Fill all other details and choose a pickup location to receive your passport.

-Visit the visa application centre for photographs and fingerprint scanning by the authorities.

-Along with all the required documents, visit the US Embassy or Consulate for your interview.

-If you clear the interview, you will be provided with a US visa.

-Collect your passport from the pickup location.