US President Joe Biden to visit Israel amid Israel-Hamas war

Headlines

SC to deliver verdict on pleas seeking legal validation for same-sex marriage today

Meet DS Group owners, Catch spices, Rajnigandha makers, who are looking to bid for Noida's GIP Mall for Rs 2000 crore

Fatima Sana Shaikh addresses comparisons with Kangana Ranaut on portraying Indira Gandhi: 'If two actors are playing...'

LinkedIn to lay off 668 employees from these departments

One of Bigg Boss 17's highest-paid contestants, lost his home in Gujarat riots, started working at age 13

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet DS Group owners, Catch spices, Rajnigandha makers, who are looking to bid for Noida's GIP Mall for Rs 2000 crore

One of Bigg Boss 17's highest-paid contestants, lost his home in Gujarat riots, started working at age 13

Google CEO Sundar Pichai thanks PM Modi for this reason, know here

Ahead of Leo, 8 best films of Thalapathy Vijay

7 Benefits of using sunscreen daily

7 Side effects of tea (chai)

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

World Cup 2023: Afghanistan create history, beat England by 69 runs; their 1st ODI Win vs England

Israel Hamas War: Israel readies ground operation, focusing on Hamas infrastructure | war in Israel

Fukrey 3's Richa, Varun, Pulkit, Manjot Reveal Their Most Middle-Class Habits | Fukrey 3 Interview

Fatima Sana Shaikh addresses comparisons with Kangana Ranaut on portraying Indira Gandhi: 'If two actors are playing...'

One of Bigg Boss 17's highest-paid contestants, lost his home in Gujarat riots, started working at age 13

Bigg Boss mocks Vicky Jain for his 'boring prank', calls Abhishek Kumar madaari ka bandar: 'Agar aapko itna hi...'

HomeWorld

World

US President Joe Biden to visit Israel amid Israel-Hamas war

A presidential visit to Israel carries some significant risks. Air sirens sounded when Blinken and Netanyahu met on Monday in Tel Aviv, forcing the two men to take cover.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 17, 2023, 06:35 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Israel-Hamas war: US President Joe Biden will visit Israel on Wednesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced in the early hours of Tuesday from Tel Aviv.

Biden had been debating whether to travel to Israel at a time of war, a potentially dangerous trip that might serve as a dramatic demonstration of solidarity for a key ally of the US while also warning other nations in the region against escalation.

Aides claimed the president, who has known Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for 40 years and who extended the invitation over the weekend, has shown a significant interest in travelling.

A presidential visit to Israel carries some significant risks. Air sirens sounded when Blinken and Netanyahu met on Monday in Tel Aviv, forcing the two men to take cover.

The United States and Israel “have agreed to develop a plan that will enable humanitarian aid from donor nations and multilateral organizations to reach civilians in Gaza,” Blinken said, adding that the president during the trip “will hear from Israel how it will conduct its operations in a way that minimizes civilian casualties and enables humanitarian assistance to flow to civilians in Gaza in a way that does not benefit Hamas.”

“It is critical that aid begin flowing into Gaza as soon as possible,” Blinken said, speaking from a US diplomatic building in Tel Aviv. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Katrina Kaif fighting wearing only a towel in Tiger 3 trailer breaks the internet, shocked fans say 'never expected...'

Karnataka shocker: Man booked for forcing wife to have physical relations with his friends

Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar loses cool, gets into ugly fight with ex Isha Malviya, Sunny Arya, Arun Mashettey, watch

'Suspended, deleted or disabled': Prabhas' Instagram account disappears, fans react

Delhi sach mein….: Rashid Khan’s special message to fans after Afghanistan’s maiden World Cup win against England

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding venue Leela Palace, where events cost Rs 2 crore, rooms 1 lakh per night

In pics: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s first official appearance as husband and wife

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE