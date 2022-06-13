US mass shooting: 5 dead, 16 injured in Chicago in multiple shooting incidents over weekend

File photo

With the reports of mass shootings and gun-related violence increasing in the United States, the country is debating the tightening of gun laws. Meanwhile, five people have died and 16 have been injured in Chicago over the weekend due to multiple mass shooting incidents, sending shockwaves in the country.

At least five people have been killed and another 16 have been injured in shootings across the city of Chicago so far this weekend, according to police, reported NBC. Multiple shooting incidents took place in the city over the weekend, which is supported by the arguments of the anti-gun lobby.

In an incident, a 37-year-old woman was shot and killed at approximately 12:19 am Saturday in the 0-100 block of South Albany, authorities stated.

The woman was a passenger in a vehicle when unknown offenders fired shots before running off in an unknown direction. The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the head and body and was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. She was later pronounced dead, police said.

At approximately 2:27 am Saturday, a 34-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle in the 2800 block of South Indiana. The victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead as a result of his injuries, reported NBC.

Further, two incidents of drive-by shootings were recorded in Chicago over the weekend, resulting in the deaths of one person each. According to news reports, a total of five shooting incidents were recorded in the city, leading to five deaths and multiple injuries.

These incidents are being reported less than a month after the deadly Texas school shooting took place, where an 18-year-old man shot and killed 19 students and 2 teachers inside the Robb elementary school, making it one of the deadliest shootings in US history.

(With ANI inputs)

READ | DNA Special: Who is responsible for America's gun problem and mass shootings?