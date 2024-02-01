Twitter
BYJU's investors seek ouster of founders Byju Raveendran, Divya Gokulnath

'Denial of public mandate': Congress questions delay in inviting Champai Soren to head govt in Jharkhand

US approves sale of 31 armed drones worth USD 3.99 billion to India

Salman Khan roasts Himesh Reshammiya for this reason in viral throwback video: 'Kitne Anu Malik ke...'

India's richest rapper starred in one of the most expensive Punjabi films, became alcoholic, quit industry, is now...

DNA TV Show: How President Mohamed Muizzu's 'anti-India stance' created trouble for Maldives

India's richest rapper starred in one of the most expensive Punjabi films, became alcoholic, quit industry, is now...

Not Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Imtiaz Ali, this director to make romantic drama with fresh cast for Yash Raj Films

7 symptoms of low blood sugar levels

AI imagines Marvel's Avengers as IPL team captains 

Unseen childhood pictures of IAS Tina Dabi

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Kiara Advani to Deepika Padukone, celeb-inspired red outfit ideas for Christmas party

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kiara Advani raise glam quotient at Umang 2023

Sshura Khan poses with Arbaaz Khan's son, Salman Khan and family; newlyweds share inside photos from nikaah ceremony

Bigg Boss 17 | Mannara: I Was Taken For Granted For By Munawar Faruqui, But...

Bigg Boss 17 | Abhishek Kumar Says Isha, Samarth Chapter Is 'Done And Dusted'

Bigg Boss 17 | Arun Mashettey Compares Munawar Faruqui To Dog: 'Kutte Ki Dum...'

Salman Khan roasts Himesh Reshammiya for this reason in viral throwback video: 'Kitne Anu Malik ke...'

India's richest rapper starred in one of the most expensive Punjabi films, became alcoholic, quit industry, is now...

Not Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Imtiaz Ali, this director to make romantic drama with fresh cast for Yash Raj Films

World

US approves sale of 31 armed drones worth USD 3.99 billion to India

The proposed mega drone deal was announced during the historic State Visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in US in June 2023.

Updated: Feb 01, 2024, 10:10 PM IST

The US on Thursday approved the sale of 31 MQ-9B armed drones to India at an estimated cost of USD 3.99 billion, an American defence agency announced in Washington. The proposed mega drone deal was announced during the historic State Visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in US in June 2023.

“The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of India of MQ-9B Remotely Piloted Aircraft and related equipment for an estimated cost of USD 3.99 billion,” the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a statement. The Agency said it has delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale on Thursday.

“This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by helping to strengthen the US-Indian strategic relationship and to improve the security of a major defence partner, which continues to be an important force for political stability, peace, and economic progress in the Indo-Pacific and South Asia region,” the agency said.

“The proposed sale will improve India's capability to meet current and future threats by enabling unmanned surveillance and reconnaissance patrols in sea lanes of operation,” it added. Under the deal, India will get 31 High Altitude Long Endurance (HALE) UAVs, of which the Navy will get 15 SeaGuardian drones, while the Army and the Indian Air Force will get eight each of the land version – SkyGuardian.

