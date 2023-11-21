Headlines

Ankita Lokhande says she knows 'what went wrong' with Sushant Singh Rajput, reveals why she didn't go to his funeral

Over 500 OpenAI employees threaten to quit after firing of Sam Altman if...

Israel-Hamas war: War and health crisis in Gaza a ‘recipe for epidemics’, warns WHO

This 16 crore film rejected by Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, won 4 National Awards, collected…

Shocking! UK PM Rishi Sunak said this about people dying of COVID, know here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Ankita Lokhande says she knows 'what went wrong' with Sushant Singh Rajput, reveals why she didn't go to his funeral

Over 500 OpenAI employees threaten to quit after firing of Sam Altman if...

Israel-Hamas war: War and health crisis in Gaza a ‘recipe for epidemics’, warns WHO

7 superfoods to reduce back and joint pain

Australian cricketers who won most ODI World Cups

Top 10 IIT colleges in India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Happy birthday Kareena Kapoor: 5 super expensive things owned by Bebo

Streaming This Week: Jaane Jaan, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, latest films and shows to binge-watch

This actor starred in two pan-India hits, injury left him paralysed, left films to build Rs 3300 crore business empire

EAM S Jaishankar Meets Rishi Sunak On His UK Visit, Gifts Cricket Bat Signed By Virat Kohli | Viral

World Cup Glory: Here Is The List Of Records Broken During The 2023 WC; 4th One Will Surprise You

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

Ankita Lokhande says she knows 'what went wrong' with Sushant Singh Rajput, reveals why she didn't go to his funeral

This 16 crore film rejected by Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, won 4 National Awards, collected…

Munawar Faruqui's girlfriend shares cryptic post after his closeness with Mannara in BB17: 'I wish more people knew...'

HomeWorld

World

Shocking! UK PM Rishi Sunak said this about people dying of COVID, know here

A spokesman for Sunak said the prime minister would set out his position when he gives evidence to the inquiry "rather than respond to each one in piecemeal".

article-main
Latest News

reuters

Updated: Nov 21, 2023, 06:14 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was quoted as saying the government should "just let people die" during the COVID-19 pandemic rather than impose a second national lockdown, the inquiry into how Britain handled the crisis heard on Monday.

Patrick Vallance, who was the government's chief scientific adviser during COVID, made a note in his diary on Oct. 25, 2020, about a meeting involving then Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Sunak, who was finance minister.

The diary entry shown to the inquiry recorded how Dominic Cummings, Johnson's most senior adviser during the pandemic, had relayed to Vallance what he said he had heard at the meeting.

Vallance quoted Cummings in his diary as saying: "Rishi thinks just let people die and that's okay. This all feels like a complete lack of leadership."

A spokesman for Sunak said the prime minister would set out his position when he gives evidence to the inquiry "rather than respond to each one in piecemeal".

The inquiry is examining the government's response to the coronavirus pandemic that shut large sections of the economy and killed more than 220,000 people in Britain. It is due to run until the summer of 2026.

Senior government officials have repeatedly said the government was unprepared for the pandemic and a "toxic" and "macho" culture hampered the response to the health crisis.

The danger for Sunak is that evidence at the inquiry undermines his attempt to cast himself as a change to the chaotic leadership of Johnson even though he was one of the most senior ministers in that government.

Previous evidence has shown he was branded "Dr. Death" by one government scientific adviser over his "Eat Out to Help out" policy in the summer of 2020, which subsidised meals in pubs and restaurants but was criticised by health experts for spreading the virus.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Kitni samajh hogi...': Harbhajan Singh’s comment on Anushka Sharma, Athiya during IND vs AUS final sparks outrage

Upgrade your bathroom with stylish and functional accessories available on Amazon

'Second-hand embarrassment': Shweta Nanda's old video of ramp walk in embellished dress leaves netizens in splits

Watch: Virat Kohli staring Marnus Labuschagne during IND vs AUS World Cup final, video goes viral

Meet IIT topper, first-ever India CEO of multinational company, wanted to become billionaire, went to prison due to…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Happy birthday Kareena Kapoor: 5 super expensive things owned by Bebo

Streaming This Week: Jaane Jaan, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, latest films and shows to binge-watch

This actor starred in two pan-India hits, injury left him paralysed, left films to build Rs 3300 crore business empire

Bollywood celebrity inspired outfit ideas for this festival season

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE