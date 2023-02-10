Turkey-Syria quake: Meet Julie and Romeo, who recused save 6-year-old girl

Representational image

Thousands of people died in the earthquake in Turkey and still a large number of people are buried under the debris. Evacuating the people buried under the debris is a priority right now and many countries of the world have sent help to Turkey to help in this work. India has also sent two teams of NDRF to Turkey, which along with expert jawans and medical staff in relief and rescue work, dogs have also been sent to Turkey.

These dogs of specially trained Labrador breed are engaged in relief and rescue operations in earthquake-affected Turkey.

The miraculous rescue of a 6-year-old girl who was buried under rubble for three days after back-to-back earthquakes in Turkey has made headlines. But this would not have been possible without two Indian sniffer dogs. Romeo and Julie, members of the National Disaster Response Force’s dog squad, played a key role in locating 6-year-old Nasreen’s whereabouts under tonnes of debris. Without their help, perhaps the child could not have been taken out alive.

India Today spoke to Romeo and Julie’s handlers and their crew commander Gurminder Singh. He said that it was Julie who first smelled Nasreen and alerted her handler. Romeo is then brought in and confirms that the person buried under the rubble is alive. Following her rescue, Nasreen was airlifted by a military helicopter and taken to the Indian Army’s field hospital in Hatay, Turkey, for treatment. She is stable and doing well.

The Labradors, trained in sniffing and rescue operations, left for Turkey on Tuesday with two separate teams of the NDRF, which have been deployed under the Operation Dost initiative of the Indian government to provide aid and relief material to the earthquake-ravaged country. NDRF is working to pull out the surviving victims from under the debris and provide first aid before handing over the injured to the medical response authorities.

Let us inform you that on Tuesday two teams of 101 NDRF personnel left for Turkey. NDRF Director General Atul Karwal said that the dog squad was sent to Turkey and both the teams are well trained and equipped with all necessary equipment. NDRF teams will carry out relief and rescue operations under the direction of local agencies in Turkey.

Both the NDRF teams sent to Turkey are headed by Commandant Gurminder Singh and doctors and paramedical staff have been sent in these teams with all the necessary items. The Home Ministry said on Tuesday that the Government of India is ready to provide all possible help to Turkey in this difficult time.

The NDRF was formed in the year 2006 and was first sent to Japan on an international operation in the year 2011 when there was huge devastation due to an earthquake in Japan. After this, in the year 2014, NDRF teams were also sent during a relief operation in Bhutan. For the third time, NDRF was sent to Nepal in the year 2015 to conduct operations on foreign land. Now for the fourth time in the devastating earthquake in Turkey, NDRF has been given the responsibility of relief and rescue operations.

Let us tell you that the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that occurred in Turkey on Monday caused huge devastation. Thousands of buildings have collapsed in Turkey and Syria due to the earthquake and thousands of people have died. Till now the death toll has reached around eight thousand and it is expected to increase further.