Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Total solar eclipse seen across Mexico, US, Canada: NASA shares breathtaking video, watch

Haridwar Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Check key candidates, date of voting and other important details

Yamaha MT-15, Fascino and Ray-ZR get new colour options in India, take a look

Meet brothers, seeking Rs 8000 crore loan to buy Anil Ambani’s debt-ridden Reliance firm, their massive net worth is…

This superstar was made to stand on one leg for half-an-hour in high fever, had to eat like snakes on set because...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Elvish Yadav breaks silence on video of him carrying snakes around neck: 'Aap keh rahe ho zeher supply kar diya...'

Meet man, once used to wash utensils for Rs 18 per month, built Rs 300 crore company, left home at age of…

Meet woman, DU alumnus, who cracked UPSC exam without coaching, her AIR was...

Spectacular photos of Total Solar Eclipse by NASA

Foods that can age your skin faster

Shah Rukh as Walter White, Ranbir as Jesse Pinkman: AI reimagines Breaking Bad with Bollywood actors

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Tanvi Hegde? Son Pari's Fruity who has worked with Shahid Kapoor, here's how gorgeous she looks now

Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Double Blow For Bengaluru As Water Problems Are Made Worse By Record-Breaking Heat

Breaking! Several Injured After Stage Collapses During PM Modi’s Roadshow In MP's Jabalpur

MI vs DC Highlights: Stubbs' 71 In Vain, Mumbai Indians Beat Delhi Capitals By 29 Runs | IPL 2024

This superstar was made to stand on one leg for half-an-hour in high fever, had to eat like snakes on set because...

Meet one of India’s highest-paid TV star, who sold toothpaste boxes for survival, struggled to get ration, now earns...

Elvish Yadav breaks silence on video of him carrying snakes around neck: 'Aap keh rahe ho zeher supply kar diya...'

HomeWorld

World

Total solar eclipse seen across Mexico, US, Canada: NASA shares breathtaking video, watch

For the first time in nearly a century, the western and northern regions of New York State saw a total eclipse.

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Apr 09, 2024, 07:51 AM IST | Edited by : Shivam Verma

article-main
Image source: Reuters
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Millions of people across parts of Mexico, Canada, and the United States watched the rare total solar eclipse on Monday. The path of totality, a tiny area where the Moon completely obscures the Sun, crossed across cities and sent the United States into a frenzy.

NASA has shared the captivating live stream on its official broadcast channel on YouTube to witness the solar eclipse. For the first time in nearly a century, the western and northern regions of New York State saw a total eclipse.

The Mexican beachside resort town of Mazatlan was the first major viewing spot in North America. The partial eclipse began in southern Texas near Eagle Pass on the southern border with Mexico, marking the start of the eclipse in the United States.

The total solar eclipse of 2024 was the historic celestial event because it won't be visible across the contiguous US again until August 2044 and an annular eclipse -- which happens when the moon can't completely block the sun-- won't appear across this part of the world again until 2046.

Earlier, CNN reported, Mexico's Pacific coast is the first point of totality on the path, expected at 11:07 am local time (2:07 pm ET), and the eclipse is expected to end on the Atlantic coast of Newfoundland at 5:16 pm local time (3:46 pm ET).

Emphasising safety while watching the total solar eclipse, earlier NASA shared a post on X, stating, "We want you to watch the total solar #eclipse. We just don't want it to be the last thing you see."

NASA stressed that it is not safe to look directly at the Sun without specialized eye protection for solar viewing.

"Except during the brief total phase of a total solar eclipse, when the Moon completely blocks the Sun's bright face, it is not safe to look directly at the Sun without specialized eye protection for solar viewing," it said.

It further stated that viewing any part of the bright Sun through a camera lens, binoculars, or a telescope without a special-purpose solar filter secured over the front of the optics will instantly cause severe eye injury.

"When watching the partial phases of the solar eclipse directly with your eyes, which happens before and after totality, you must look through safe solar viewing glasses ("eclipse glasses") or a safe handheld solar viewer at all times. Eclipse glasses are NOT regular sunglasses; regular sunglasses, no matter how dark, are not safe for viewing the Sun," it added.

NASA emphasised that the concentrated solar rays will burn through the filter and cause serious eye injury, adding, "Do NOT look at the Sun through a camera lens, telescope, binoculars, or any other optical device while wearing eclipse glasses or using a handheld solar viewer."

Moreover, one of the amazing side-effects of the eclipse is its ability to change the weather -- but it has its limits, reported CNN.

Changes to temperature, wind speed and humidity occur as the moon crosses in front of the Sun and casts a shadow on Earth's surface during a solar eclipse.

In the path of totality, temperatures drop by around 10 degrees, additionally, it also start to feel more humid and winds and cloud coverage could drop.

Scientists understand the concept of how solar material flows from the sun in a better way by observing the sun during eclipses, according to CNN.

Charged particles known as plasma create space weather that interacts with an upper layer of Earth's atmosphere, called the ionosphere.

Many low-Earth orbit satellites and radio waves operate in the ionosphere, which means dynamic space weather has an impact on GPS and long-distance radio communications.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Advertisement

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    Advertisement

    POPULAR STORIES

    How total solar eclipse will impact 2024 Ramadan moon sighting this year

    Meet Pakistan's first billionaire, is called 'Mukesh Ambani of Pakistan', his business is...

    This Is The Way You Establish A Business In Dubai According To Seasoned Entrepreneur Hitesh

    Jabalpur Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha election 2024: Know polling date, candidates and past result

    OBL Container Solution: Revolutionizing Sustainable Living With Upcycled Shipping Containers

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Remember Tanvi Hegde? Son Pari's Fruity who has worked with Shahid Kapoor, here's how gorgeous she looks now

    Remember Kinshuk Vaidya? Shaka Laka Boom Boom star, who worked with Ajay Devgn; here’s how dashing he looks now

    Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

    Sanya Malhotra raises temperature in Thailand, shares sizzling photos in bikini

    April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    MORE
    Advertisement