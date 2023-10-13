Headlines

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: know some amazing offers about home decor in this festive season

‘Top Secret- Arabic document’: Hamas’ documents with detailed maps, routes to attack Israel recovered

Delhi's air quality remains in 'moderate' category, AQI at 159

How Virtual Voice Assistants can benefit businesses in 2023 — Talking with industry leader Ashlesha Kadam

Akshay Kumar's Mission Raniganj takes the 'RRR route' to Oscars, makers submit film as independent entry to Academy

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: know some amazing offers about home decor in this festive season

Delhi's air quality remains in 'moderate' category, AQI at 159

How Virtual Voice Assistants can benefit businesses in 2023 — Talking with industry leader Ashlesha Kadam

10 highest totals made in IND vs PAK match 

7 early signs of Parkinson's disease

Inside pics of Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja's Rs 173-crore Delhi house

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Kareena Kapoor Khan looks like a dream as she steps out for Jaane Jaan promotions in floral saree

In pics: Alia Bhatt's jaw-dropping look in fringe blue dress at BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's birthday breaks internet

Saba Pataudi unveils unseen photos of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor with young Sara, Ibrahim from her ‘treasure chest’

Israel-Hamas war: Israelis in southern part of nation starts fleeing homes for safer hideouts

Israel Hamas War: Justin Bieber removes Gaza post; 'praying for Israel', sparks online debate

Ind vs Afg: Rohit Sharma hits 31st ODI century as India wins 2nd Match of world cup 2023, beats Afg

Akshay Kumar's Mission Raniganj takes the 'RRR route' to Oscars, makers submit film as independent entry to Academy

Debutante actress Paanie Kashyap says ‘outsiders have to work harder to get noticed’ in Bollywood: ‘I am still on...’

'Zero dressing sense': Bhumi Pednekar brutally trolled for her 'kidney' outfit, netizens say 'isko koi...'

HomeWorld

World

‘Top Secret- Arabic document’: Hamas’ documents with detailed maps, routes to attack Israel recovered

Hamas militants had a well-planned infiltration route map and detailed maps of the Israeli cities and military installations they intended to attack.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 13, 2023, 12:13 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Israel-Hamas war: The Israeli military says it will operate with “significant force” in Gaza in the coming days and is calling on civilians to evacuate in the sealed-off territory so it can strike Hamas militants, a spokesman said Friday. He made the remarks as Israel ordered half of Gaza’s 2.3 million Palestinians to evacuate south within the narrow coastal territory, which is just 40 kilometres (25) miles long. 

The unprecedented orders include Gaza City, home to hundreds of thousands of Palestinians. Jonathan Conricus, a military spokesman, said that the military “will make extensive efforts to avoid harming civilians.” 

The unexpected Hamas attack on Israel has caused an unprecedented level of military escalation in the area. The Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, broke through Israel's southern border and entered within the country, resulting in a carnage. The most recent reports indicate that Hamas attackers possessed accurate maps of places in Israel, including its military bases, suggesting that the attack was well-planned.

According to a Wall Street Journal (WSJ) report, Hamas militants had a well-planned infiltration route map and detailed maps of the cities and military installations they intended to attack. Some of them included tactical manuals that highlighted vulnerable areas, demonstrating the extensive planning that went into the devastating attack.

"Taken together, the documents indicate that Hamas set out from the start to target not just military installations, but to attack civilian population centres and to take hostages," the Wall Street Journal report stated.

Some of the documents even featured statistics on the number of civilians living in the Israeli territories, in-depth descriptions of the kibbutz (a Jewish community), and anticipated arrival times for the Israeli army.

A 14-page document in Arabic was also recovered from the Hamas terrorists. It was titled “Top Secret” and dated June 15, 2023. It discussed the strategy for breaking into a kibbutz and holding its residents hostage. The paper also includes information about the Hamas operatives' deployment for various activities, such as "Hour S, Day Y."

Former Israeli military intelligence officer Michael Milshtein was quoted by the Wall Street Journal as saying that Hamas' level of planning had not been seen before. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Khalistani leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, who endorsed Hamas, issues threats to PM Modi, EAM S Jaishankar

Kanchan Gupta, former fitness instructor, homemaker from Chhattisgarh wins Mrs Elite Universe 2023

Breakthrough’s Gender-Sensitive Curriculum Program is witnessing positive results: Sohini Bhattacharya

Amitabh Bachchan poses with Jaya Bachchan and his grandkids Aaradhya, Nayva, Agastya on his 81st birthday

Dia Mirza says R Madhavan stalking her in Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein made her uncomfortable

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Kareena Kapoor Khan looks like a dream as she steps out for Jaane Jaan promotions in floral saree

In pics: Alia Bhatt's jaw-dropping look in fringe blue dress at BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's birthday breaks internet

Saba Pataudi unveils unseen photos of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor with young Sara, Ibrahim from her ‘treasure chest’

In pics: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Rekha and others arrive at Ambani's house for Ganpati darshan

Happy birthday Kareena Kapoor: 5 super expensive things owned by Bebo

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE