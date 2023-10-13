‘Top Secret- Arabic document’: Hamas’ documents with detailed maps, routes to attack Israel recovered

Hamas militants had a well-planned infiltration route map and detailed maps of the Israeli cities and military installations they intended to attack.

Israel-Hamas war: The Israeli military says it will operate with “significant force” in Gaza in the coming days and is calling on civilians to evacuate in the sealed-off territory so it can strike Hamas militants, a spokesman said Friday. He made the remarks as Israel ordered half of Gaza’s 2.3 million Palestinians to evacuate south within the narrow coastal territory, which is just 40 kilometres (25) miles long.

The unprecedented orders include Gaza City, home to hundreds of thousands of Palestinians. Jonathan Conricus, a military spokesman, said that the military “will make extensive efforts to avoid harming civilians.”

The unexpected Hamas attack on Israel has caused an unprecedented level of military escalation in the area. The Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, broke through Israel's southern border and entered within the country, resulting in a carnage. The most recent reports indicate that Hamas attackers possessed accurate maps of places in Israel, including its military bases, suggesting that the attack was well-planned.

According to a Wall Street Journal (WSJ) report, Hamas militants had a well-planned infiltration route map and detailed maps of the cities and military installations they intended to attack. Some of them included tactical manuals that highlighted vulnerable areas, demonstrating the extensive planning that went into the devastating attack.

"Taken together, the documents indicate that Hamas set out from the start to target not just military installations, but to attack civilian population centres and to take hostages," the Wall Street Journal report stated.

Some of the documents even featured statistics on the number of civilians living in the Israeli territories, in-depth descriptions of the kibbutz (a Jewish community), and anticipated arrival times for the Israeli army.

A 14-page document in Arabic was also recovered from the Hamas terrorists. It was titled “Top Secret” and dated June 15, 2023. It discussed the strategy for breaking into a kibbutz and holding its residents hostage. The paper also includes information about the Hamas operatives' deployment for various activities, such as "Hour S, Day Y."

Former Israeli military intelligence officer Michael Milshtein was quoted by the Wall Street Journal as saying that Hamas' level of planning had not been seen before.