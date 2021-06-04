This day that year: Know the cruel history of China’s Tiananmen Square massacre

Thousands of police deployed in Hong Kong city’s Victoria Park are going to stop the annual vigil on June 4 to commemorate those killed at the Tiananmen Square protest. This year marks the 32nd anniversary of the Tiananmen Square massacre, but China, since last year, has ordered to stop the gathering on this day, citing the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. However, this year it went a step ahead to shut down the Tiananmen Square museum, accused of lacking the correct license.

China had silenced the dissent of its citizens regarding the discussion on Beijing's use of violence through tanks and troops against peaceful protests on June 8, 1989.

This year, the people are getting creative even in the midst of the government muzzling their voices. Artist Pak Sheung-Chuen has asked residents to write numbers 4 and 6 on light switches, representing June 4, to pay tribute to those who lost their lives, every time they turn the lights on. "Guard the truth and refuse to forget," Pak said on Facebook.

District councilor Debby Chan, "This is one of the most signature events of our movement. If we give up now, the red lines will only come closer in the future."

What led to the protests?

The 1980s saw China going through rapid changes, and the ruling Community party allowed private companies and foreign investments to make their way into the country. The leader Deng Xiaoping did so in the hope to boost the economy and raise living standards. However, in 1988 the country was in economic crisis, with rising inflation at 30% in the cities. The foreign investments also brought corruption, leading to unemployment, exploitation of the working class, and nepotism.

The Communist Party was divided into two groups—people wanting rapid changes and those who wanted to maintain strict state control. This unrest led to students led protests at Tiananmen Square and represented it through their 'Goddess of Democracy' statue against the official portrait of Communist leader Mao Zedong.

The protests gained momentum with the death of the leading politician, Hu Yaobang, who had predicted economic and political changes and had done significant work to introduce democratic reform in China. The protesters demanded authenticity of information dissemination and no censorship.

The protestors met with a grim fate of troops backed by tanks, who resorted to open-fire, crushing and arresting the people. The Chinese leaders declared it as an anti-revolutionary movement with executions and exiles to send a message of terror among protestors. This was the result of Martial Law that was declared in Beijing, and with tanks silencing the protest emerged the infamous 'TANK MAN'.

Who is the Tank Man?

On June 5, a man with two shopping bags stood face to face in front of a column of tanks, to block the movement of the tanks. Later, he was pulled by two men. American photojournalist Charlie Cole had captured the man who later became the face of 1989 pro-democracy protests.

The number of deaths?

At end of the year 1989, the government claimed that only 200 civilians and several dozens of personnel had died, but in 2017 the UK documents from then British ambassador to China, Sir Alan Donald revealed that 10,000 had died, as reported by BBC.com