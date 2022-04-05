Joe Biden says Vladimir Putin should be tried for war crimes for Bucha massacre

US President Joe Biden on Monday called for Russian President Vladimir Putin to be tried for war crimes and said he wants more sanctions after reports of atrocities in Ukraine. President Biden said, "You saw what happened in Bucha." He said Putin is a 'war criminal'.

Speaking to reporters, Joe Biden made the remarks after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Bucha. Bucha is one of the towns around the capital Kyiv where Ukrainian authorities have recovered the bodies of civilians.

Let us tell you that horrific pictures came from Bucha city where more than 400 dead bodies were found. On Monday, President Zelenskyy visited Bucha. Zelenskyy termed this move of Russia in Bucha city as a 'genocide' and appealed to Western countries for more strict sanctions against Russia. Joe Biden, however, appeared to refrain from calling it an act of genocide.

Ukraine's Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova said 410 bodies had been removed so far from towns in the Kyiv region. These towns were recently liberated from Russian forces. Associated Press correspondents saw at least 21 bodies with their own eyes around Bucha, northwest of the capital.

"We will continue to give Ukraine the weapons they need to keep fighting," Biden said. "We are collecting detailed information about it (Bucha scandal) to see whether it can actually be prosecuted for war crimes," he added. Biden slammed Putin, calling him 'brutal'. "Whatever happened in Bucha is cruel and everyone has seen it," he said.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen tweeted on Monday that the EU would send investigators to Ukraine to help the local prosecutor general 'document the war crime'.