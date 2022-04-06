Russia-Ukraine war day 42: 10 updates on the present situation

The Russia Ukraine war has entered day 42. Russian soldiers are facing war crimes charges after photos of the massacre in Kyiv's Bucha surfaced. More than 400 dead bodies have been found here and so far the bodies are being recovered. Responding to this development, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called the Russian soldiers as murderers and rapists.

Meanwhile, during the meeting of the United Nations Security Council in New York, the Secretary-General of the United Nations described the Ukraine war as one of the biggest challenges. On the other hand, the European Union is now preparing to ban Russian President Vladimir Putin's daughters. One of Putin's daughters lives in the Netherlands, although Russia never allowed her identity to be revealed.

10 updates of Russia and Ukraine war

1. During a UN Security Council meeting, Zelenskyy alleged that Russia wanted to make Ukraine a 'silent slave'. He said that Russia should be held accountable for its actions. Along with this, he also requested for reforms for a more effective United Nations.

2. Regarding the violence in Bucha and other cities of Ukraine, President Zelenskyy told the UNSC that the Russian army and those who ordered it should be brought to justice. He said that Russia needs to be thrown out of the Security Council.

3. India has given its reaction against Russia for the first time in the United Nations Security Council. India's ambassador to the council TS Tirumurti said, "The recent reports of civilian killings in Bucha are very disturbing." He also reiterated his call for an immediate end to the violence and an end to hostilities.

4. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that it is not in the interest of the American people to go to war with Russia. However, we remain committed to continuing our support to Ukraine. It is going to take some time to recover from this war and America will remain a part of it.

5. According to business website Bloomberg, the US, the European Union and the G-7 are preparing to ban all new investments in Russia. At the same time, British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss says that Britain will not stop until Putin fails.

6. On April 5, around 3,846 people were evacuated from the Human Corridor in Mariupol. Ukraine's deputy prime minister said Mariupol can be evacuated with Turkey's help. Around 120,000 people are still trapped in Mariupol amid constant firing by Russian troops.

7. Denmark has also expelled 15 Russian intelligence officers from its country. They will have to leave Denmark within 14 days. Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod said that these intelligence officers were involved in espionage in their country.

8. Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares has announced that he is finalising a list of diplomats who pose a threat to Spain's security interests. It is believed that 25 Russian diplomats are included in this list.

9. Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel has defended her 2008 decision to block Ukraine from joining NATO. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had then criticized the decision of not allowing Ukraine to join NATO.

10. So far, 1,417 civilians have been killed in Ukraine and 2,038 have been injured, according to the UN human rights agency.

(With Agency Inputs)