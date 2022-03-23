Russia-Ukraine war day 28: Russia drops powerful bombs on Mariupol, 5 big developments

Wednesday is day 28 of the Russia-Ukraine war. Intensifying its attacks on Ukraine, two super powerful bombs were dropped on Mariupol on Tuesday by Russia. The work of evacuating people from there has been stopped due to this recent development.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that there was nothing left in the city of Mariupol because of the Russian bombing. He appealed to Russia to allow 100,000 people to leave Mariupol. These people want to leave the war ravaged city.

According to Ukraine, 20 buildings in Lozova and Kharkiv were damaged and one person was killed in a Russian attack on March 22. According to the UNHRC report, so far more than 10 million Ukrainian citizens have been shifted inside and outside the country as refugees.

Read | Ukraine-Russia war day 27: Long curfew imposed in Kyiv, 10 big developments

5 big developments

1. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy meanwhile turned to Pope Francis for help. He urged the pontiff to mediate in the conflict and help end 'human suffering'.

2. Kremlin on Tuesday dismissed the United States warnings that it was preparing to launch cyberattacks in response to Western economic sanctions.

3. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Tuesday the 'absurd' war was 'invincible'. Inevitably it has to be taken from the battlefield to the peace table. Along with this, he expressed concern that this conflict is echoing the global crisis of hunger.

4. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will virtually participate in the NATO summit on March 24. During this, he may again raise the demand of the closure of Ukraine's airspace.

5. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told in an interview on Tuesday that Russia's security policy dictates that the country will only use nuclear weapons if its existence is threatened.

(With Agency Inputs)