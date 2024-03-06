Twitter
Republican candidate Nikki Haley to drop out of US Presidential race

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Mar 06, 2024, 05:49 PM IST

Image courtesy: Reuters
Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley will announce her exit from the presidential race, CNN reported citing sources familiar with her plans on Wednesday.

According to the report, Haley had emerged as former President Donald Trump's sole rival in the Republican presidential primary campaign, and while he rolled to victory in 14 of the 15 GOP contests on Super Tuesday, she foiled a possible clean sweep by winning in Vermont.

Across the Republican primaries on Super Tuesday, Haley won just 43 of the Republican delegates while Trump won 764.

Ahead of the South Carolina primary in February, Haley vowed to stay in the race through to Super Tuesday on March 5, saying she would continue to compete in the primary "until the last person votes, because I believe in a better America and a brighter future for our kids."

Haley is expected to deliver remarks in Charleston, South Carolina at 10 a.m. ET.

Earlier on Monday, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley defeated former US President Donald Trump in Washington, DC, in the Republican primary, according to The Hill projections.

Haley garnered 1,274 votes to former President Trump's 676 with all precincts reporting, according to the US-based news daily.

This is her first victory over the former president in the 2024 campaign to become the Republican presidential candidate.

The contest took place in a downtown hotel just steps away from the heart of Washington DC's lobbying hub over the weekend.

According to Republican Party officials, Haley carried nearly 63 per cent of the vote, Poilitico reported.

Nikki Haley's win in the Washington, DC Republican primary came after Trump defeated her in caucuses in Missouri and Idaho and at a Republican convention in Michigan on Saturday. Trump is moving towards the GOP nomination and is favoured to secure win in primaries across 16 Super Tuesday states this week.

Meanwhile, President Biden and former President Donald J. Trump emerged from Super Tuesday having amassed huge delegate hauls in California, Texas and beyond, moving closer to their parties' nominations and setting up a rematch for the White House in November. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI) 

