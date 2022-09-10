Queen Elizabeth II's funeral to take place at Westminster Abbey on September 19

Photo: Twitter / The Royal Family

The Royal Family of the United Kingdom stated on Saturday that Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral would be held on September 19 at Westminster Abbey. For her part, Queen Elizabeth will spend four days lying in state in Westminster Hall. The public will be invited to pay their respects the Queen, the Royal Family said.

For four days, members of the public will be able to pay their respects to the Queen while she lies in state in Westminster Hall. As of right now, the Ballroom of Balmoral Castle is where the Queen's Coffin resides. It will be carried to Edinburgh on Sunday, when it will be displayed in the Throne Room of Edinburgh's Palace of Holyrood house until Monday afternoon.

An elaborate procession will leave the Palace of Holyrood house on Monday afternoon to carry the coffin to St. Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh.

There will be a Service in St. Giles' Cathedral to receive the coffin, and the King and other members of the Royal Family will be there to participate in the Procession. The Royal Company of Archers' Vigils will stand vigil over Queen Elizabeth's coffin while it rests in St. Giles' Cathedral for the people of Scotland to pay their respects.

The Royal Air Force plane that will transport the Queen's coffin from Edinburgh Airport in Scotland to RAF Northolt in England will take off on Tuesday afternoon. The Princess Royal will travel with the casket to its final destination.

After arriving at Buckingham Palace via vehicle, the Queen's casket will be placed in the Bow Room. On Wednesday afternoon, the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery will carry the coffin in procession from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster, where the Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall until the morning of the state funeral.

Queen's Gardens, The Mall, Horse Guards, Horse Guards Arch, Whitehall, Parliament Street, Parliament Square, and New Palace Yard are all on the route of the Procession. The King and other members of the Royal Family will attend a brief service led by the Archbishop of Canterbury and accompanied by the Very Reverend Dr. David Hoyle, Dean of Westminster, before the Lying-in-State begins.

Westminster Hall will be open to the public so they may pay their respects to The Queen during the Lying-in-State. On the morning of Monday, September 19th, the State Funeral Service will be held at Westminster Abbey, and the Lying-in-State will conclude at the Palace of Westminster.

The procession will move the body from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch after the formal funeral. The procession will begin at Wellington Arch and end at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle along the Long Walk, where the body will lie in state for the next generation. Afterward, St. George's Chapel will host a Committal Service.

(With inputs from ANI)