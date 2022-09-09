Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on September 19, Prince Charles to be proclaimed King tomorrow

Prince Charles (File photo)

Queen Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96 in Scotland on September 8, and Buckingham Palace announced that the longest-running monarch of Britain passed away peacefully. Now, Prince Charles is all set to take over the throne.

According to AFP reports, Prince Charles III will officially be proclaimed the King of Britain tomorrow, on Saturday. Prince Charles had travelled to Scotland to be by the Queen’s side yesterday and is now making his way back to London to take over the formal responsibility.

As per the official policies of the succession, Prince Charles officially became the new monarch of Britain as soon as Queen Elizabeth passes away, ending her 70-year reign on the throne. Elizabeth II was the longest-running monarch in the country, surpassing her father.

Prince Charles has traveled to London to meet with the newly appointed Prime Minister Liz Truss and discuss the official duties. He will also hold his first speech as the new king on Friday at 10:30 pm, according to Indian time.

As per AFP reports, Prince Charles will decide on the length of the royal household's period of mourning, which is expected to last a month, while the UK government will observe 10 days of official remembrance when limited business is conducted.

Further, news reports have stated that the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will be held on September 19, with elaborate planning and a tight set schedule. The funeral processions will also be covered by the national media and will be live telecasted.

The plan for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral had been scheduled down to the last minute for decades, as per the London Bridge is Down protocol. After the funeral procession, the Queen will be buried next to her husband Prince Philip, and her father King George.

Queen Elizabeth II was the longest-running monarch of Britain, with her service surpassing 70 years. Elizabeth was also Queen of Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, among other territories.

(With inputs from agencies)

