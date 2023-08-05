Headlines

What is Toshakhana case, in which Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan gets 3-year jail term?

Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan has been arrested on Saturday for being found guilty in the Toshakhana case. Know what is the Toshakhana case here.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 05, 2023, 04:12 PM IST

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was arrested on Saturday after he was sentenced to three years of prison in a corruption case. Imran Khan was accused of selling expensive gifts when he was in power. 

Khan has also been imposed with a Rs 100,000 fine by the Additional Judge Humayun Dilawar of the Islamabad-based district and sessions judge. The 70-year-old was arrested from his residence in Lahore by Islamabad police in coordination with the Punjab police after the court verdict, said his family. 

Khan was convicted in the Toshakhana case filed last year on the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) complaint, which had earlier disqualified him in the same case.

What is the Toshakhana case?

The Toshakhana case was a decision by the Election Commission of Pakistan that disqualified Imran Khan from holding public office for five years. The Toshakhana case was filed in August 2022 by members of the Pakistan Democratic Movement for not sharing the details of Tosakhana gifts in annual assets submitted to ECP. 

Toshakhana is basically the department that works under the Cabinet Division's administrative supervision. It was established in 1974 and it keeps gifts offered to rulers, lawmakers, bureaucrats, military personnel and other officials by the heads of other states, governments, and international dignitaries. Pakistan law states that all gifts and expensive items they obtain must be shared with the Cabinet Division and submit their gifts and materials to Toshakhana. 

Imran Khan was accused of not disclosing the information about the gifts given to Toshakhana and the supposed sales revenue. It means that Imran Khan sold the gifts directly in the market without submitting it in the Toshakhana. 

