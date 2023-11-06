Earthquake of 5.6 magnitude hits Nepal again, strong tremors felt in India

This is the second such earthquake in three days in the country.

An earthquake of 5.6 magnitude struck Nepal again on Monday. This is the second such quake in three days. "Earthquake of Magnitude:5.6, Occurred on 06-11-2023, 16:16:40 IST, Lat: 28.89 & Long: 82.36, Depth: 10 Km ,Region: Nepal," National Center for Seismology tweeted.

Meanwhile, Nepal on Monday revised the death toll from the 6.4 earthquake magnitude that hit western parts of the country to 153 from 157, citing duplication of some names.