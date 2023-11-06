Headlines

Earthquake of 5.6 magnitude hits Nepal again, strong tremors felt in India

Earthquake in Delhi NCR: Noida, Ghaziabad, Lucknow, more; cities where tremors were felt

This IIT grad has over 25 years of experience in geoscience, he leads Rs 33,753 crore govt company

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi NCR again, people react

BREAKING: Earthquake hits New Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Earthquake of 5.6 magnitude hits Nepal again, strong tremors felt in India

Earthquake in Delhi NCR: Noida, Ghaziabad, Lucknow, more; cities where tremors were felt

This IIT grad has over 25 years of experience in geoscience, he leads Rs 33,753 crore govt company

7 Signs of Vitamin C deficiency

Least polluted countries in the world 

7 popular Indian mobile games

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Kangana Ranaut seeks blessings at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya ahead of Tejas' release

In pics: Sharmila Tagore attends thrilling final match of House of Pataudi Bhopal Pataudi Cup

In pics: Parineeti Chopra celebrates first her Karwa Chauth with Raghav Chadha, shares lovable moments from vrat puja

Israel Hamas war: Israeli ground troops complete encirclement of Gaza city, set to enter in 48 hours

Israel-Hamas war: Israel says the Gaza strip has been 'cut into two' after 'significant strikes'!

‘Israel won’t agree to Gaza ceasefire unless...' PM Netanyahu's clear message to Hamas!

Salaar makers react to rumours of Prabhas-starrer being postponed, clear the air on box office clash with SRK’s Dunki

This actress' first film won 5 National Awards, recent release collected over Rs 500 crore, she is just...

'Hurt' Rashmika Mandanna breaks silence on her obscene viral deepfake video: 'If this happened to me when...':

HomeWorld

World

Earthquake of 5.6 magnitude hits Nepal again, strong tremors felt in India

This is the second such earthquake in three days in the country.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 06, 2023, 04:51 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

An earthquake of 5.6 magnitude struck Nepal again on Monday. This is the second such quake in three days. "Earthquake of Magnitude:5.6, Occurred on 06-11-2023, 16:16:40 IST, Lat: 28.89 & Long: 82.36, Depth: 10 Km ,Region: Nepal," National Center for Seismology tweeted.

Meanwhile, Nepal on Monday revised the death toll from the 6.4 earthquake magnitude that hit western parts of the country to 153 from 157, citing duplication of some names.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Diwali 2023: Check out these amazing Deepavali outfits for men to look dapper

Shiny new Tata SUVs as Diwali gift to employees who don't know how to drive

This actress' first film won 5 National Awards, recent release collected over Rs 500 crore, she is just...

Seth Rollins successfully defends World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre

Centre issues blocking orders against 22 'illegal' betting apps, including Mahadev Book app

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Kangana Ranaut seeks blessings at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya ahead of Tejas' release

In pics: Sharmila Tagore attends thrilling final match of House of Pataudi Bhopal Pataudi Cup

In pics: Parineeti Chopra celebrates first her Karwa Chauth with Raghav Chadha, shares lovable moments from vrat puja

Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi pose with Allu Arjun, drop lovable photos after wedding; Ram Charan smiles with Pawan Kalyan

Vijay attends success bash of Leo with Trisha, Lokesh Kanagaraj, interacts with fans; see inside photos

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE